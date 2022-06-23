Blackpool, England’s Jethro Tull released its fifth album, “Thick As A Brick” in March 1972; June of that same year in the United States. The album opened the door to the progressive rock world that I have enjoyed ever since.
In an interview this spring on “In The Studio with Redbeard,” Anderson told the host that at the time he was making an album that attempted to deflate all the importance that progressive rock had garnered in the years prior.
“It was lampooning the self-indulgence of concept albums of the era, people ... who made things pretty complicated and liked to show off how well they could play their instruments, which was much better than the members of Jethro Tull ... it was a cheerful, gentle dig at the pomposity, potentially, from the world of Prog Rock,” Anderson says in the interview.
The band’s previous album, 1971’s “Aqualung,” had been a worldwide success for the band. Singer/flautist/guitarist/composer Ian Anderson was the driving force behind the band’s albums, and he took all the critical essays about “Aqualung” with some level of disdain whenever they said the record was a concept album. Even though some of the lyrics do have some thematic relationships to one another, Anderson has long stated that the songs are not presenting a story or a conceptual meaning. Instead, they offer some social commentary on what was on the 23-year-old Anderson’s mind between 1970 and 1971.
In response to these allegations, Anderson decided the band’s next album would be what he has often called “the mother of all concept albums.” “Thick As A Brick” is actually one song stretched across two sides of a vinyl long-playing album. The album is also unique in that it was originally housed in a record cover that was made to look like a late edition newspaper. Not only was the music within the cover a challenge to convention, but so was the art in which the album was sleeved. According to Anderson, the articles within the newspaper took almost as long to write and create as the music took to record. Bassist Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond was tasked with writing the articles’ contents, and the majority of it was a tongue-in-cheek sendup of common newspaper stories. The cover story and photograph, however, tied in with the idea behind the album’s lyrics.
Anderson conceived the farce that the album’s lyrics were composed by a poet prodigy named Gerald Bostock, even including him in the list of songwriters in the credits, though he is a fictional character. The main photograph on the cover is of a young schoolboy receiving an award for his writing while other adults and his older, sleazy girlfriend witness the recognition. “Little Milton” as he is dubbed in the article, is recognized for his clever poetic wordplay.
In creating the album, Anderson and his colleagues Hammond-Hammond, lead guitarist Martin Barre, keyboadist John Evan, and new drummer Barrimore Barlow, showed their sense of humor to be thoroughly British not only in producing such a bombastic album, but packaging it as high art while also presenting it as the work of an unrelated child who was featured in the album’s newspaper cover story. Tull fans were eager to consume the album regardless, and it became a grand rock parody that stood on its own as a masterwork of progressive rock, eventually reaching the number one slot on the Billboard 200 album chart.
From my initial exposure to the band and the album, I was focused primarily on its artistic qualities. As a pre-teen, it was my friend Joey Rogers’s older brother Billy who first loaned me his original copy — with the newspaper cover intact — after we had a long conversation about classic rock bands we both liked.
I found it fascinating that Anderson and his bandmates were able to write a Rock album with the same approach that historic composers utilized centuries before. Catchy motifs and main musical sections are introduced and then restructured throughout the album, and the musicians perform with great skill and enthusiasm.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
