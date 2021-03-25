“Aqualung,” Jethro Tull’s biggest-selling record, turned 50 years-old on March 19. The anniversary was marked by Tull founder, Ian Anderson, with a livestream listening party for the album, augmented with his recollections of its 11 songs.
For the event, the bespectacled Anderson, wearing a grey, zipped-up thermal vest and a long-sleeved T-shirt, shared stories of the songs’ inspiration apparently from a couch in his home library. He seemed relaxed and eager to recount the creation of the songs, the inspiration for the lyrics, and the musicians involved in the songs’ recorded forms.
During the period of the album’s origin, the band consisted of Anderson, guitarist Martin Barre, drummer Clive Bunker, pianist John Evan, and Jeffrey Hammond. Hammond had replaced Glenn Cornick as bassist for the group. Following the album’s recording, Bunker would also depart, to be replaced for the tour and subsequent releases by Barriemore Barlow.
The album’s two most famous songs, title track “Aqualung,” which introduces the album, and “Locomotive Breath,” which arrives near its end, are among the most well-known in all of classic rock. As the album was recorded at Island Studios, a converted church, at the same time as Led Zeppelin’s fourth record, it is interesting to note that the studio was an epicenter for such long-lasting English rock music.
From April 1970 until February 1971, Anderson recorded in what he now labels singer-songwriter style, with just an acoustic guitar for accompaniment. Third song, “Cheap Day Return,” was inspired by a visit with Anderson’s ailing father. Its 81 seconds are augmented by lead acoustic guitar, woodwinds, and bass guitar. The acoustic guitar-based song following it, “Mother Goose,” includes recorders, and percussion, and eventually, a growling electric guitar, driving the later verses. Both songs seem far away from the sound of the album opener, being rooted instead in a near-madrigal style of folk music.
The ballad “Wond’ring Aloud,” follows with an understated vocal from Anderson along with an exquisite string arrangement courtesy of longtime accomplice and eventual bandmate David/Dee Palmer. It is one of a very few love songs in Anderson’s catalogue. It happens to be one of the first songs I found most compelling outside Tull’s rock-tinged singles. I still find it captivating.
Finishing off side one, “Up To Me” includes a melody propelled by flute, acoustic guitar, piano, and some electric guitar flourishes, again accompanied by sparse cymbal crashes, hand percussion, and Anderson’s emotive singing, laughing, and bellowing. It comes across as a minor key stream-of-consciousness ditty, a medieval jug band playing in a small pub or someone’s parlor.
Side two begins with a dark, critical piece on organized religion entitled “My God.” This composition dated back to the tour dates following the release of Tull’s previous album, 1970’s “Benefit.” Originally, Tull recorded the song with original bassist Glenn Cornick prior to his departure from the group. It was included in the set when the group performed alongside Jimi Hendrix, Chicago, The Doors, and The Who among other acts at The Isle of Wight Festival at Afton Down in late-August 1970.
The second of three songs Anderson claims he wrote from the perspective of his fourteen-year-old self, “Hymn 43” was the first single from the album. It features Anderson singing in a live context, with a rhythmic underpinning of piano and snarling, chugging electric guitar. It was, he says, influenced by his English Church School upbringing and the headmasters in charge, whom he claims were capable of cruelty, though they presided over Biblical lessons.
Similarly, the final song on the original record, “Wind-Up,” chastises the pious misrepresentation of God by influential church members. It begins in a mellow, near-reprise of the moods closing out the first side of the album. Though there are multiple references to religion in the record’s lyrics, Anderson has always denied that it is a concept album.
Though generating some controversy with these themes, the record reached number seven on the Billboard chart. For a rock band that was returning to folk music throughout this set of songs, I think “Aqualung” remains a classic album no matter the genre.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
