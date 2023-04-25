Jerry Harriet Crook, age 84, of Tallapoosa, Ga, passed into Glory on Monday, April 24, 2023. Jerry was born November 10, 1938 in Atlanta, Ga. Known as a sweet, kind and gentle woman, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hard-working woman and often worked two jobs to provide for her family. Jerry loved providing holiday celebrations for her grandchildren and provided celebrations of Christmas and Easter for her family. She loved to cook and can vegetables and enjoyed gardening for both vegetables and flowers. In her spare time, she enjoyed trips to the Atlanta Zoo and spending time with her beloved canine companion, Monster.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clifford and Sarah Tommy; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Griffith; brothers, Sonny Tommy and Butch Tommy; and half-sister, Marie Tommy.
