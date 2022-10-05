I first heard the amazing guitar playing of Jeff Beck during the summer of 1985. Having read about him in various popular music and Rock and Roll books during previous years, I was on vacation when I found and purchased two of his albums on cassette at a department store while on vacation with my family. Those albums were 1975’s “Blow by Blow” and 1976’s “Wired”, both produced by George Martin, the Beatles’ famous producer.

As neither of the Beck cassettes included any vocals, the focus was completely on the music and the players performing it on the albums. I grew attached to “Wired” more readily, as it was the harder-edged of the two albums. It seemed to be more risk-taking, with Narada Michael Walden’s drums and Beck’s guitar fills that would often cross the songs’ bars. The keyboards, courtesy of Max Middleton and Jan Hammer, compete for sonic territory with Beck’s guitar playing, but he is pushing everyone to play their best. The songs vary from the off-kilter rocker “Led Boots”, to the funky, fat groove of “Come Dancing”, and the sublime Charles Mingus cover “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”. Hammer also wrote and plays keyboards and drums on the stellar “Blue Wind”, a song that features Beck’s rapid-fire, harmonic, overdriven feedback. It is the centerpiece of the album, showcasing astonishing interplay and creativity. Overall, “Wired” sounds more raw than its predecessor, a quality that makes it that much more exciting. Though the album’s engineer Peter Henderson has been quoted as saying its recorded tone is “not one of my finer moments”, I really love the record. Apparently I am not alone, as it has sold over a million copies.

