I first heard the amazing guitar playing of Jeff Beck during the summer of 1985. Having read about him in various popular music and Rock and Roll books during previous years, I was on vacation when I found and purchased two of his albums on cassette at a department store while on vacation with my family. Those albums were 1975’s “Blow by Blow” and 1976’s “Wired”, both produced by George Martin, the Beatles’ famous producer.
As neither of the Beck cassettes included any vocals, the focus was completely on the music and the players performing it on the albums. I grew attached to “Wired” more readily, as it was the harder-edged of the two albums. It seemed to be more risk-taking, with Narada Michael Walden’s drums and Beck’s guitar fills that would often cross the songs’ bars. The keyboards, courtesy of Max Middleton and Jan Hammer, compete for sonic territory with Beck’s guitar playing, but he is pushing everyone to play their best. The songs vary from the off-kilter rocker “Led Boots”, to the funky, fat groove of “Come Dancing”, and the sublime Charles Mingus cover “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat”. Hammer also wrote and plays keyboards and drums on the stellar “Blue Wind”, a song that features Beck’s rapid-fire, harmonic, overdriven feedback. It is the centerpiece of the album, showcasing astonishing interplay and creativity. Overall, “Wired” sounds more raw than its predecessor, a quality that makes it that much more exciting. Though the album’s engineer Peter Henderson has been quoted as saying its recorded tone is “not one of my finer moments”, I really love the record. Apparently I am not alone, as it has sold over a million copies.
Once I dug deeper into “Blow by Blow”, I found it to be less about the interplay between the bandmates as “Wired” had been. Instead, it features a more constructed sound, still exhibiting Beck’s skill at being creative in his playing regardless of the song, its arrangement, or his place in the album’s mix. Beck and Middleton begin the album with the fusion-oriented “You Know What I Mean”. Following that, early Beatles track “She’s A Woman” is given a reggae treatment. Afterward, he takes us on a melodic journey with “Scatterbrain”. This is followed by the classic ballad “ ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers”, one of two Stevie Wonder penned numbers on the album’s second side. It stands as one Beck’s greatest guitar solos, it is alternately emotionally direct, beautifully blazing, and deeply subtle. The other Wonder song is “Thelonius” which features a clavinet solo from Wonder himself. This is followed by “Freeway Jam” a song that has since become a signature rocker for Beck, the predecessor to “Blue Wind” a year later. It has a syncopated rhythm track across which he playfully squonks, trills, and bends notes. It is highlighted by his double-tracked lead line and is a late-album stunner of a track. As always, Beck’s soloing is lyrical, singular, and tonally unique. He is equally focused on the notes in the lower and higher registers of his guitar and their clarity. I believe he can do no wrong.
So when my friends Stan, Iris, and I attended Beck’s concert at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy venue last Saturday night, October 1st, we were treated to some of the most amazing guitar playing we could ever witness firsthand, especially from a master who has now reached the age of 78 with no indication of stopping or slowing down. Songs from “Blow by Blow” were played along with some from his history as a guitar-playing fan. “Rumble” by Link Wray and “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix were featured, but so were two Beach Boys songs from their famed 1967 masterpiece “Pet Sounds”. Both “Caroline No” and “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on my Shoulder)” sounded magnificent in Beck’s hands. His band, made up of bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles, and keyboardist Robert Stevenson were exciting and fiery accompanists. When the group finished the night with Beck’s rendition of The Beatles’ ”A Day In The Life”, we were totally in awe.
