Janice Sue “Susie” Morris Bowman, age 74, of Buchanan, Georgia passed away peacefully December 27, 2022 surrounded by her three children. She was born July 4, 1948, in Carrollton, Georgia. The daughter of the late Clifford Leon Morris and Virginia Elizabeth Weaver Morris. She was a co-owner and retired secretary of Bowman Electrical Contractors, Inc., and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Johnny Robert Bowman, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Morris and Steven Morris, and a great-grandson, Jamison Schaus-Jordan.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Thursday, December 29, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Dec 30
Service
Friday, December 30, 2022
2:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Dec 30
Graveside
Friday, December 30, 2022
3:00PM
