Janice Sue “Susie” Morris Bowman, age 74, of Buchanan, Georgia passed away peacefully December 27, 2022 surrounded by her three children. She was born July 4, 1948, in Carrollton, Georgia. The daughter of the late Clifford Leon Morris and Virginia Elizabeth Weaver Morris. She was a co-owner and retired secretary of Bowman Electrical Contractors, Inc., and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Johnny Robert Bowman, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Morris and Steven Morris, and a great-grandson, Jamison Schaus-Jordan.
Susie was a dedicated Christian who loved her children and grandchildren, they were her everything. She loved Christmas, fishing, working in her flower garden and crafting. She also thoroughly enjoyed many years volunteering at the Buchanan Library. She overcame many health issues throughout her life but after a long and courageous battle with cancer, God finally called her home.
Survivors include her children, Tammy Bowman Robinson, Jason and Dinah Bowman, Amiee Bowman Simpson all of Buchanan; grandchildren, Matthew Robinson, Katy McGinnis and Blake Wilson, Kolton and Megan Robinson, Ashley and Tyler Hawkins, Ariel and Brandon Jordan, Shaynae and Gary Blair, Jaide Bowman and Riley Kiker, Allysun Bowman, John Luke Simpson; and great-grandchildren, Rileigh, Cam, Chelsea, Robert, Anna, Bryce, Caden, Cameron, Colt, Hunter and Hayden.
Services were conducted Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Brother Ralph Ploof officiating. Jason Bowman, Matthew Robinson, Kolton Robinson, John Luke Simpson, Robert Allen and Jeff McCrary will serve as pallbearers. Gary Blair, Brandon Jordan, Riley Kiker, Tyler Hawkins, Shannon Simpson, and Blake Wilson will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will be in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
