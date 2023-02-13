Mr. James Luther O’Neal, Jr. age 83, of Bremen, passed away on February 10, 2023, at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Atlanta, on April 2, 1939, the son of the late James Luther O’Neal, Sr., and Lucille Emma Townsend O’Neal. He was the founder of James O’Neal Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership, and current owner of Big O Used Cars.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Pugh; brother, Ronald O’Neal; and a grandson, Casey Williams.

