James “Jim” G. Nethery, Jr. age 72, of Bremen, passed away suddenly May 26, 2023 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5 at the Hightower Funeral Home.
Services were held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Hunter Roe officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Boy Scouts of America.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
