I am less inclined to have anything but a desire for music that gets my attention, is entertaining, and is otherwise interesting. Jack White has never let me down in these areas, and this remains true with “Fear of the Dawn,” the first of two announced releases by him this year.
White, from Detroit, Michigan, has always been a conceptual musical artist. During his rise to fame with musical partner Meg White in their garage band the White Stripes, he spearheaded the image of the band as only having red, white, and black clothing, album covers with the same color scheme, and a histrionic sound that showcased his outstanding skills on a variety of instruments. He is accompanied by Meg’s effective, if primitive drumming. It was the simplicity of her playing that set the basis for Jack’s creativity to work within his own self-imposed margins.
Switching between electric and acoustic guitars, marimba, organ, piano and other melodic instruments, Jack would structure all of the music in their repertoire to be executed live by just Meg and himself.
The White Stripes’ unique sound caused them to rise in popularity ahead of their garage rock revival peers. It also secured a space for them in the world of sports bumper music. The introductory lick to “Seven Nation Army,” a pitch-shifted electric guitar that resembles a bass guitar, is a seven-note call to arms that commands attention, whether between commercials or rallying fans to get ready to cheer on their team. It became recognized as one of the greatest guitar intros of the era almost immediately after it was released in 2003 as the first single off their album “Elephant.”
When the band ended amicably in 2011, Jack White continued on his own with a solo career that has since yielded five top 10 albums. Three of them reached the number one position on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. His most recent album, “Fear of the Dawn,” was released on April 8 this year, and he had a three night stint at Atlanta’s Tabernacle at the end of last month.
So when I read press about White’s record output or his stylistic changes following the end of The White Stripes, I am always amused at how often he gets pigeon-holed as simply a Rock purist who has left the bread and butter of his musical acumen. I try to keep an open mind about whatever he does rather than complaining about how he has lost his muse or that he has gone too far out on a limb with his ideas.
Opening track of “Fear of Dawn,” is “Taking Me Back.” The song has a strong groove, with ringing snare drums and funky fuzzy, distorted guitars that drone downward in the main melodic hook. White references his previous recorded output on this track, but the difference is the elevated stature of the recordings. Where The White Stripes reveled in the low fidelity grit of their Garage Rock and Delta Blues influences, the music on this new release is slickly edited and produced to showcase how easily White is able to morph between guitar heroics patterned after Brian May of Queen and even Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins. The approach to this kind of Rock and Roll is futuristic in a way that is in complete contrast to his recorded past. The irony of the title should not be overlooked.
“When you forgive the friction and you talk about Christmas, are you taking me back?” White sings, as if following a breakup with a partner.
It could be that White is setting up the listener with further challenges. After two more songs in the same vein, he has rapper Q-Tip guest on “Hi-De-Ho.” Then, he has a Dub Reggae introduction to fifth song “Eosophobia,” which changes multiple times in just under four minutes.
Whatever it is that motivates his stylistic shifts, I am finding that this album has some of his best recorded vocals along with a consistent desire to push the limits of what is expected of him. For these reasons, I continue to be one of his avid listeners.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
