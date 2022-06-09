You still have time to buy a Father’s Day gift for Dad — Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19. It’s always the third Sunday in June, at least in the United States. Father’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world but the date is different. In Brazil it’s in August; down under they honor dads in September; and in Thailand it’s in December.
I remember the Sunday School kids reciting poems with the letters of father illustrating the characteristics of good dads. Like you, we make cards of construction paper and crayons with poor drawings and handwritten notes of how much we loved our dads. What none of us realized probably was the fact dad squirreled those cards away and still has them. He may not get them out often and look at them but the old faded cards are important to him.
My husband does not receive a card or a gift from me on Father’s Day. I quip, “You’re not my Dad so I’m not gettin’ you a card.” While I do believe anyone who played the father role is deserving of a card, I don’t take this-card-for-every-male you know deal. You’ve seen the cards in the stores. A Father’s Day card for my son. Maybe I’m wrong and too jaded about it, but it reeks of business to me and not honor.
My dad’s birthday is in late June so it’s always close behind Father’s Day. Kind of like having a birthday close to Christmas, the gifts are fewer. This year, for my dad, is a big year. It’s his 90th birthday and we are throwing a big party. The Father’s Day celebration will pale in comparison.
Most men do not need another tie. Most men today don’t even wear a tie except for weddings, funerals and other formal occasions. But I bet lots of dads will receive ties this year.
I was pleased to hear a young lady’s conversation with a friend about her selection process for her dad’s day gift. She carefully and methodically ran through her Dad’s likes and dislikes and discussed possible gift ideas. As a college student she isn’t loaded with money but I can almost guarantee her Dad will be pleased and proud. At one point she was discussing a weekly gift of ice cream. Who wouldn’t like that?
So do your part to honor the father figure in your life. Remember it’s not how much you spend, it’s more about how much love you put into it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.