For me it happened on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, while I was talking to my parents. Our call was interrupted by another so I hung up on my parents and answered the doctor’s call. In a few short words, he gave me the news, “It’s cancer.”
Everyone who receives the diagnosis remembers when and where the news came. I’m thankful I didn’t have to wait out the weekend wondering.
In early June I found a lump in my breast while reclining in bed. Following the protocol — primary care physical, then Breast Care Center — I got an appointment for a mammogram on my 63rd birthday, July 14. You bet everyone who saw me at the Center that day knew it was my birthday. For your information, they do not give cupcakes (or lollipops) on birthdays. I must say that the time from first alert to mammogram was nearly six weeks. That appears to be a long time to get in the system for a diagnosis that demands early detection. From the mammogram in July to my lumpectomy the time span was short — only four weeks.
Those four weeks passed in a slow/fast time motion unlike anything I have ever experienced. I was introduced to new terms, new techniques, a new doctor, a new support group. When a test result appeared in MyChart, I’d read it and then do an internet search for all the new vocabulary I was learning. I learned about fibroglandular tissue, parenchyma, lymphadenopathy. When the report states frankly malignancy no one needs to do research to understand.
Mid-August calendar filled up with appointments. Doing a mammogram became like a normal experience during this time. It felt like everything that happened required a followup mammogram. The biopsy placed a clip/marker and the doctor needed to make sure it was in the right place. Then an MRI of both breasts. Another mammogram.
We scheduled a trip to tell my parents face to face. I may never forget the look of complete disbelief when I said the words breast cancer. No one in our family has had breast cancer. We spent the day together and my dad patted my hand in the late afternoon and said, “You’re going to be alright.”
I wasn’t surprised to hear the diagnosis. I can’t say I had any kind of revelation about it but I somehow knew it was going to be cancer. And I haven’t had any great anxiety about it either. Not saying there haven’t been some moments of concern and a few tears but I have strong faith and live in a community of strong believers. We all know that this life is not what it’s all about, and we are just passing through. So we press forward to the prize that awaits us in heaven. The cancer diagnosis is just a bump along the way.
The most difficult part for me was waiting until the day of the surgery. I would have done it the next day after I learned the news if it had been left to me. The 16 days of waiting felt like walking through fog. I attempted to keep to a regular schedule doing all the usual tasks, chores, activities. But I weighed everything. Should I risk going to the Armuchee Bluegrass Festival? What about square dance? Do I keep going to exercise class? Cancel appointments post surgery?
On the Wednesday night before my surgery a friend pulled me aside after yoga and asked, “Are they doing the sentinel node dye thing?”
“Yes,” I said.
“Take you a stick to bite on.”
I looked at her to question the reasoning.
“It’s brief but a VERY intense pain. I’m warning you.”
The next morning I had the dye injection and imaging to find the sentinel lymph nodes. I am glad she warned me. Four injections of dye/nuclear something into my breast at the four cardinal points.That was the worst experience even including the surgery and recovery. The poor doctor heard me holler like I haven’t hollered in ages. He gave me permission beforehand. It wasn’t as bad as childbirth and didn’t last nearly as long — the only consolation.
I am now 11 days post surgery and feeling well. I have been taking it easy and allowing my caregivers to care for me. And they (mostly he) have been doing a great job.
My breast cancer was found in stage two which is considered early. The surgeon, Dr. Raul Zunzunegui, successfully removed the 3.8 cm (1.5 inches) tumor and got clean margins and the lymph node was clean so it appears I will not have to endure chemotherapy. I feel almost guilty about that. Radiation is in my future as will be long term estrogen blocking drugs.
Mom and I discussed whether or not I should write about this experience. My life is pretty much an open book as I frequently write about personal things. Mom suggested that maybe my writing could help another woman (or man because they, too, can have breast cancer) to be proactive and see her doctor, get that mammogram, and start the treatment.
I know it’s scary. But I have also learned there are many who will walk beside us during this struggle — family, friends, professionals — to help carry the burden. For me the next step in the journey will be daily radiation, if all goes as it appears.
Thanks for the prayers, cards, gifts and well wishes.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
