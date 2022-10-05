Reading to children is an easy way to build vocabulary, listening skills, brain development and family bonds. Besides that, it brings joy into the lives of both reader and listener. I credit my husband for the hours he spent reading to our kids when they were young. Every night before bedtime, they’d pile up on our bed with a stack of books. He read everything — fiction, non-fiction, fantasy. In the early years the books were short with bright illustrations. Later on, he read chapter books and the kids would beg for just one more chapter before bedtime. Not to brag but we have two intelligent, thoughtful, creative kids and I know those hours of reading aided them (okay, so they got some bright genes from their mother, too).
I hope you are still with me because opportunities for local children to receive free books are on the horizon. I don’t want any eligible child to miss out. Do you know about Ferst Readers?
Ferst Readers’ mission is “strengthening communities by providing quality books and literacy resources for children and their families to use at home during the earliest stages of development.” Ferst Readers wants every child to have the best start in life — and nothing helps a baby’s brain develop more than exposure to rich language and loving interactions. The key is having books in the home and being read to — right from birth. Our vision is “to create better learners, brighter futures, and stronger communities by giving every child under five access to quality books in their homes.”
A group of concerned citizens make up the Ferst Readers of Haralson County. Currently over 700 books are mailed monthly to children in our county. Any children under the age of five is eligible to receive the books. “Children in the Ferst Readers literacy program receive a bookstore-quality, age-specific book, and resources mailed to them at home every month until their fifth birthday. It’s this access to print that helps create a language-rich environment in the home.” (Ferst Readers website).
I hear your question: What’s the catch? How much do I have to pay? Books are expensive, I can’t afford to buy my grandchild books.
It’s free. All you need to do is fill out a simple form with name, birthdate, address of the child and parent’s information. If there’s more than one child under five in the household, each child is eligible and receives a different book — age appropriate.
Tanner Medical Center attempts to enroll every baby before the mother and child are dismissed but sometimes babies slip through. We know many families move into the community and may not know about the program.
During October, opportunities to sign up for Ferst Readers are abundant. Representatives will be at the Bremen Town Fest on Saturday October 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in front of City Hall. The Department of Family and Children’s Services in Buchanan is hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 27 from 3-5 p.m. and you may sign up then. And lastly, during the Bremen Downtown Trunk or Treat event October 31, a table will be located on Tallapoosa Street for the duration of the event.
If you have children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren in the county, they need to be enrolled in this program. Think about the impact on a young child — a new book every month for five years. While I was in the classroom, my students loved getting the books and often brought them to school to share with friends. Enroll your child today.
