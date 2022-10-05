Reading to children is an easy way to build vocabulary, listening skills, brain development and family bonds. Besides that, it brings joy into the lives of both reader and listener. I credit my husband for the hours he spent reading to our kids when they were young. Every night before bedtime, they’d pile up on our bed with a stack of books. He read everything — fiction, non-fiction, fantasy. In the early years the books were short with bright illustrations. Later on, he read chapter books and the kids would beg for just one more chapter before bedtime. Not to brag but we have two intelligent, thoughtful, creative kids and I know those hours of reading aided them (okay, so they got some bright genes from their mother, too).

I hope you are still with me because opportunities for local children to receive free books are on the horizon. I don’t want any eligible child to miss out. Do you know about Ferst Readers?

