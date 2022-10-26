Declan Patrick MacManus, known by the stage name Elvis Costello, is one of England’s most prolific and beloved songwriters since he first burst onto the music scene with his 1977 debut album “My Aim Is True” that was produced by Brinsley Schwarz/Rockpile bassist Nick Lowe. “Alison”, the album’s most famous song, has had significant praise heaped upon it over the following decades, with some periodicals listing it as one of Costello’s best songs. He and Lowe went on to record four more albums with his now-famous backing band The Attractions: 1978’s “My Aim Is True”, 1979’s “Armed Forces”, 1980’s “Get Happy!!”, and 1981’s “Trust”. All were critical successes, and they drew Costello a significant fanbase as well.
As he had always been a vocal fan of country music, Costello then released 1981’s “Almost Blue”, a record of cover songs produced by Bill Sherrill that they recorded with The Attractions in Nashville, Tennessee. The album includes songs by Hank Williams, George Jones, Charlie Rich, Merle Haggard, and two by Gram Parsons. Though the record did not create a new avenue of pursuit for Costello, it did demonstrate his ability to interpret others’ songs effectively, and he received critical praise for it as well.
After breaking from his ongoing production relationship with Lowe by working with Sherrill, Costello changed directions again by hiring former Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick to produce and record his seventh album, “Imperial Bedroom”. The choice of Emerick was apparently made because of the experimental nature of the Beatles recordings he had done. Costello wanted a more adventurous aural experience, far beyond the sound of his initial records. Once again, his band The Attractions are the featured performers, and they continue to show their prowess throughout the recording as well as their stylistic versatility.
My first copy of the album was a cassette that I bought at Turtles Records in Knoxville, Tennessee in the early 1990’s. The card inside the case listing the songs had next to no information printed about the recording, but as I was familiar with Costello’s “Armed Forces” and his 1983 single “Every Day I Write the Book”, that was produced by Clive Langer and Alan Winstanley, I thought “Imperial Bedroom” would be worth checking out. To boot, it had cover art that resembled “Three Musicians” by Pablo Picasso, a picture hanging in my childhood home.
It turns out, Costello’s American label, Columbia Records, promoted the record with an advertisement that said, “Masterpiece?” as its heading. He has questioned the motivations behind this, but in hindsight, I think the label was aware that the record was his greatest achievement up to that point.
The album struck me as a near-total departure from everything I had heard by Costello at that time. Along with this, he turns in some excellent vocal performances. The songs are more intricate, and some include some symphonic elements. In my opinion, there are only outstanding compositions across its fifteen songs, and I usually listen to it repeatedly when I return to it.
Lead track “Beyond Belief” begins with the odd pairing of a nearly-whispered lead vocal from Costello while The Attractions play a vibrantly energetic and seemingly loud backing track. It isn’t until the second chorus that the singer belts out the lyrics that seem to prophesy the rest of the album.
“I’ve got a feeling/I’m going to get a lot of grief/Once this seemed so appealing/Now I am beyond belief,” Costello’s multi-tracked voice sings into the song’s fade out.
What follows are some of keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas, and bassist Bruce Thomas’s most exciting and beautiful performances. “Man Out of Time” is timeless, and torch song “Almost Blue” is gorgeous. The jaunty pop of “The Loved Ones” leads side two, setting up one of the greatest runs of expertly-crafted melodies committed to tape, eventually reaching the comic jab of “You Little Fool”. Final song “Town Cryer” winsomely ends the album, encouraging the listener to revisit the record’s beginning in order to enjoy it all again. To my ears, there is no doubt that “Imperial Bedroom” is Costello’s masterpiece.
