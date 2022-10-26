Declan Patrick MacManus, known by the stage name Elvis Costello, is one of England’s most prolific and beloved songwriters since he first burst onto the music scene with his 1977 debut album “My Aim Is True” that was produced by Brinsley Schwarz/Rockpile bassist Nick Lowe. “Alison”, the album’s most famous song, has had significant praise heaped upon it over the following decades, with some periodicals listing it as one of Costello’s best songs. He and Lowe went on to record four more albums with his now-famous backing band The Attractions: 1978’s “My Aim Is True”, 1979’s “Armed Forces”, 1980’s “Get Happy!!”, and 1981’s “Trust”. All were critical successes, and they drew Costello a significant fanbase as well.

As he had always been a vocal fan of country music, Costello then released 1981’s “Almost Blue”, a record of cover songs produced by Bill Sherrill that they recorded with The Attractions in Nashville, Tennessee. The album includes songs by Hank Williams, George Jones, Charlie Rich, Merle Haggard, and two by Gram Parsons. Though the record did not create a new avenue of pursuit for Costello, it did demonstrate his ability to interpret others’ songs effectively, and he received critical praise for it as well.

