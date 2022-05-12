Recently a strange looking object, or I should say, objects, were brought to me. It was a small branch of a sweet leaf tree that had a large number of green looking things growing on it. At first I thought they were insect galls, but after I cut two of them open, I realized that they were not. These green colored objects had no real shape. They were just globs with no real form, about the size of a golf ball. So, my investigation began.
I went to all my regular sources, but to no avail, no one knew what it was. So I went to our county agent. She took the picture I sent her, and in a few minutes she gave me an answer. The odd globs with a light green color were caused by a fungus. The strange thing about it is that this fungus only grows on the common sweetleaf shrub or tree. It is never a big tree, and can attain a size of about 25-feet tall with a six-inch diameter at breast height.
The sweetleaf tree is also called horsesugar tree because wildlife is very fond of the sweet leaves.
The fungus itself has a scientific name, exobasidium symplod, which means nothing to most of you, but is written in Latin to describe the fungus itself. I do not believe that it harms a tree. However a great number of them could possibly kill a small shrub by sheer weight.
This fungus is simply one of the oddities of nature which can only be explained by the One who created it.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
