“Waking Up Hurt” the Nov. 2 debut album of my rock band, Monsters of Middle Age, was inspired by our life experiences. Wisdom may or may not be a factor in these songs, but observation certainly is.
We bandmates decided to creatively take advantage of our time during the lockdown of 2020 to remotely record songs together. Ironically, the things that kept us friends apart for decades, namely time and proximity, were not an issue. We took advantage of technological advances and the audio engineering know-how of both our guitarist David Lane, and bassist Rick Roppolo when beginning the project.
Dave and Rick made a wise choice by recruiting vocalist and longtime friend and bandmate Darren Darnell for the songs. The earliest idea that was fleshed out, “Trying to Watch the Game” was a collaboration by Darren and Dave for the most part. I had received a guitar recording from Dave of the main riff, and I had a little trouble figuring out what the time signature of the song was at first. When I sent him my recorded drum track, I don’t think he was sure we were onto anything of any importance.
After Dave added a click track to the guitar riffs he had arranged, he sent the song to me again and I gave it another stab, this time clicking my drum sticks to signal my beginning. It made the difference and the resulting track fueled my enthusiasm. I hoped we could continue and do some other songs as well.
Once the song took shape, with Rick’s bassline leading the song’s introduction, Darren added his baritone vocals, featuring humorous lyrics which highlight a sports fan’s desire for uninterrupted viewing of the main event. This also pointed the direction the remainder of the lyrical concepts would take: the route of small complaints in an otherwise fortunate life.
As the name of the band suggests, Monsters of Middle Age, the exposure to life’s creeping unknowns, can only happen once a person has passed beyond youth through the swinging doors of experience. The songs are not about a lack of gratitude, but they are about notable pitfalls and a desire to avoid them.
This led to “The Gauntlet,” a slower country rock ballad about the November to February holiday season and the spousal gifting issues that ensue from trying to up the ante year after year.
“If you don’t remember/She won’t forget/But I think I may have set the bar too high,” Darren croons, sincerely yet amusingly about the dilemma.
Title track “Waking Up Hurt” has particular poignance for me, as I have to visit my chiropractor, Dr. Richards, on a regular basis. The anthemic heavy metal guitar fest in the song represents the speed of life, and the doomy, grinding riff in the middle section symbolizes the early morning pain before leaping back into the fast lane again, this time adding a melodic, riveting bass solo from Rick.
“Don’t Touch The Thermostat” is the song we currently have posted in a lyric video by Dave on Youtube. It has the sound of The Cure’s “Disintegration” era with a goth-styled vocal from Darren. It is a soundscape layered with mellotron, effected bass and guitars, and one of the more challenging drum tracks I had to approach. At one point when we were recording it, I had to walk away from it for a week or so. However, that gestation period worked. It may be one of the best songs we did.
The album’s other songs are amusingly autobiographical. “Quiet Party” is a hilariously funky number about seeking quality time with a loved one without waking the kids. “Beach Time” is about the dream vs. reality aspects of vacation, and the lyrics of “We’re Not Getting the Band Back Together” tell the true story of Dave and Darren’s formative rock pursuits. I am proud of the songs and feel thankful that we had the friendship, resources, and collaborative spirit to make them happen. I hope that spirit is evident upon your first listen to the album.
