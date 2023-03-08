Within the last week, the music world lost Wayne Shorter and Gary Rossington, two American composer/musicians who left indelible marks on their respective genres. Shorter's passing on March 2 was a shock to the Jazz world. Then the news of Rossington's passing on March 5 was equally unexpected for fans of Southern Rock. Following the passing of other revered musicians earlier this year, these two are significant in their own way.
Shorter was regarded as one of the greatest composers in Jazz. Born in Newark, New Jersey on August 25, 1933, he had an early love for music in his life. Encouraged by his family, he earned a degree in music education from New York University in 1956. Afterward, he spent two years in the United States Army. A talented and gifted saxophonist, he first joined Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers in 1959, eventually becoming the group's musical director. During the four years he was with the group, he played tenor saxophone and wrote many songs played by the band.
It was when Shorter joined the Miles Davis Quintet in 1964 that he made the greatest impact on his career up to that point. Alongside pianist Herbie Hancock, drummer Tony Williams, bassist Ron Carter, and Davis on trumpet, Shorter played some of the most exciting and beautiful tenor saxophone of his career. Also during this time, he recorded several solo albums of his own featuring members of the Davis Quintet and other famous Jazz players.
My two favorite albums which feature Shorter's compositions and performances are his 1964 album “Speak No Evil” and The Miles Davis Quintet's 1968 album “Nefertiti”. The former album features six songs all composed by Shorter. The lead track “Witch Hunt” is my favorite, featuring an alternately loping groove and pointed crescendo in its main melody. The latter album has three songs he wrote, the title track being one of them. It is so loose and moody, its melody played in unison with Davis, stirred underneath by Williams. It was certainly the album that made me take notice of this era of the band.
Shorter would go on to form the Jazz-Rock Fusion band Weather Report with later Davis alumnus Joe Zawinul. They led the group across many albums and performances with many lineup changes including musicians such as percussionists Don Alias, Alex Acuna, electric bassist Jaco Pastorius, and drummers Chester Thompson and Narada Michael Walden. He later played on Rock records by Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan.
Rossington was born December 4, 1951 in Jacksonville, Florida. Raised by a single mother, the guitarist co-founded Lynyrd Skynyrd with singer Ronnie Van Zant, drummer Bob Burns, fellow guitarist Allen Collins, and bassist Larry Junstrom. The band, which by 1973 included pianist Billy Powell and new bassist Leon Wilkeson, recorded their debut album, “Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd” in Doraville, Georgia at Studio One with producer Al Kooper. The album contained three Rossington songs co-written with Van Zant: opener “I Ain't The One”, the humorous “Things Goin' On”, and a song that became Rossington's signature song, “Simple Man”. The latter song was not initially appreciated by Kooper. Van Zant insisted that it be included and decided to helm its recording himself. It remains one of the band's most loved songs. Additionally, Rossington contributes the slide guitar to the band's most famous song, “Free Bird” as well as lead guitar on “Tuesday's Gone”, “Gimme Three Steps”, and “Poison Whiskey”. He would go on to help pen some of the group's most well-known tracks over the ensuing years including “Sweet Home Alabama”, “What's Your Name?”, “Gimme Back My Bullets”, and “Down South Jukin'”.
Though the band had multiple tragedies befall them, Rossington always persevered. When an airplane crash in October 1977 took the lives of Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and his sister, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, he and Collins recovered from his injuries and eventually formed The Rossington Collins Band. A decade later he and surviving members resurrected Lynyrd Skynyrd with Ronnie's brother Johnny Van Zant on Lead vocals. He was the band's last living founder as of 2019.
