British guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck passed away January 10th from bacterial meningitis at a hospital near his home in Wadhurst, East Sussex, England. Survived by his wife Sandra, he is mourned by fans the world over. Though he won Grammy awards eight times for his recordings, he is often overlooked by the average music listener who may be unfamiliar with his uniquely electrified approach to music.

My wife, Ashley, showed me the news of Beck's passing in her Facebook feed Wednesday night. The terrible news was posted by our lifelong friend Chris Cook, himself a fine guitarist. We were both immediately shocked. I had just seen Beck with friends at the Coca-Cola Roxy at Battery Park in Marietta, Georgia last October. He and his band were playing at the height of their powers, performing classic songs from his repertoire as well as impressive covers of The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, Link Wray, and The Beatles. I had hoped to catch him again when next he came to town. With the stunning news, I realized it was not to be.

