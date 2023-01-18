British guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck passed away January 10th from bacterial meningitis at a hospital near his home in Wadhurst, East Sussex, England. Survived by his wife Sandra, he is mourned by fans the world over. Though he won Grammy awards eight times for his recordings, he is often overlooked by the average music listener who may be unfamiliar with his uniquely electrified approach to music.
My wife, Ashley, showed me the news of Beck's passing in her Facebook feed Wednesday night. The terrible news was posted by our lifelong friend Chris Cook, himself a fine guitarist. We were both immediately shocked. I had just seen Beck with friends at the Coca-Cola Roxy at Battery Park in Marietta, Georgia last October. He and his band were playing at the height of their powers, performing classic songs from his repertoire as well as impressive covers of The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, Link Wray, and The Beatles. I had hoped to catch him again when next he came to town. With the stunning news, I realized it was not to be.
In the days that have followed, tributes have flooded in throughout the world from Beck's friends, former bandmates, and admirers. Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Jimmy Page, Ron Wood, Brian May, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Eric Clapton, Ritchie Blackmore, Nile Rodgers, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, David Gilmour, Rick Springfield, John Mayer, comedian Bill Burr, and Jon Bon Jovi among others all commented on the huge void left with Beck's passing. Losing him so quickly after he had just astounded attendees of his recent tour makes his demise especially poignant. His performances never deminished; his brilliance never waned.
When I first heard him in the eighties, Beck had become a sporadic recording artist, only occasionally releasing his own records. 1980's “There And Back” was the first of three in that decade. It features keyboardists Jan Hammer and Tony Hymas along with drummer Simon Phillips. After he earned a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental for the Hammer-penned “Escape” from the 1985 album “Flash”, he took four years off. His return in 1989 was through the album “Jeff Beck's Guitar Shop with Terry Bozzio & Tony Hymas”. This proved to be a re-establishiment of his edgier approach to production and songwriting, winning a Grammy in its wake. The trio's interplay ultimately set the stage for Beck's incredible tone and execution. Recording engineer Leif Mases certainly captured one of Beck's most pristinely-played ballads in “Where Were You”, a beautifully moving composition that the guitarist never bettered.
Upon reflection, I realize I have been fortunate to have seen Beck four times over the last four decades. The first time was at Lakewood Amphitheater in October of 1995, utilizing the Hymas and Bozzio lineup which was augmented by bassist Pino Palladino. They played a full set prior to co-headliners Santana and literally blew everyone in attendance away.
Thinking I would be lucky to ever see him again, I was quick to buy a ticket to his concert at The Tabernacle in August of 1999. The show featured heavily from his then-recent foray into electronic grooves via the album “Who Else!” from that year. His guitar accomplice for that tour was Jennifer Batten, a virtuoso in her own right. It reinforced Beck's interest in surrounding himself with excellent musicians who could challenge and support his performances.
The third time was for the “Beards 'n' Beck” tour of 2015 with ZZ Top at Verizon Amphitheater at Encore Park. The highlight of the show was when Beck joined ZZ Top for their ballad, “Rough Boy” and a cover of “Sixteen Tons” during the encore. Their collaboration on the songs was spectacular.
By the time I was gifted a ticket to Beck's final concert in Atlanta last October, I found myself awestruck by his playing yet again. Now that I am revisiting his catalog in memoriam, I am amazed at how innovative and dazzling he is on each recording. He is a peerless musician who will only become more highly-regarded over time.
