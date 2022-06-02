Alan White, the longest-serving drummer in English Progressive Rock band Yes, passed away on May 26 in Newcastle, Washington. He was 72.
White brought his impressive skills to over 50 years of rock recordings. For fellow drummers like me, he is example of humble excellence. He was truly one of the greats of my lifetime.
White had been experiencing multiple health setbacks in recent years, and a spokesman for the band had announced earlier the prior week that he would not be touring with the band this summer.
I remember seeing the earlier news of his sidelining from the tour and thinking it a bad omen. When I saw tributes from online programmers populate the day of his passing, I was shocked and saddened by the news. White was more than just Yes’s drummer, he was the drummer on the most well-known and biggest-selling hits of that band’s career. He also pwerformed on many other classic records you have heard for much of your life.
White’s skill was honed early in his career by playing with some of the most heralded songwriters and musicians in the western world. Beatle George Harrison utilized White on his first solo album, 1970’s “All Things Must Pass”, where he is credited with playing drums and vibraphone. It is also White who plays drums on John Lennon’s 1970 single “Instant Karma!” as well as Lennon’s 1971 classic single “Imagine.” He plays the drums on six of the other songs of that album, along with vibraphone and Tibetan drums. Remarkably, he performed on these records when he was still in his early 20s.
White knew how to drive and also how to be a passenger to the music he made with others. He has always been someone I feel deserves respect for his solid, propulsive playing in Yes, and also for succeeding Yes’s initial drummer, Bill Bruford, who is widely considered one of the greatest English drummers of the 20th century. Following such an irreplaceable talent as Bruford and establishing himself as the more important drummer in Yes is quite a feat.
As Bruford left Yes in 1972, the week before their biggest tour, White had to learn their whole repertoire as well as get along with his new bandmates to remain in the group. Amazingly, White defeated the odds against him, and he brought established fans of the band and new listeners like myself along with him.
Album Oriented Radio (A.O.R.) bands like Yes were popular in United States during the late 1970s and early 1980s, the years when I first explored rock music beyond my parents’ influences. Yes songs like “Roundabout,” “Long Distance Runaround” and “I’ve Seen All Good People,” were in rotation on the stations throughout this time, all featuring Bruford’s drumming. While I later fell in love with those songs and grew to understand and appreciate their compositional and executional complexity, it was not until 1983’s hit album “90125” that I realized who Yes was.
“90125” is the Yes album that features “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” a song so catchy and well-written that it is still enjoyed by people the world over on both terrestrial and satellite radio.
Guitarist/vocalist Trevor Rabin, bassist/vocalist Chris Squire, vocalist/guitarist Jon Anderson, and keyboardist Tony Kaye are the melodic players while the drummer is Alan White. Though the song’s production is transmogrified throughout that song, White lays down a terrific groove, and his fills are economical, but highly effective. He allows the song to have rhythmic space while punctuating it throughout its sections. Even the recorded sampling in the song, a new production tool at the time, bear the feel of his playing. A lesser musician would have either cluttered the tune or made it sound metronomic.
The remainder of “90125” is also terrific, and much of the reason for that is the interplay between White and his bandmates, catapulting the group back to mega-hitmaking status and crossing stylistic barriers. White’s crisp snare drum, thunderous tom tom fills and shifting dynamics within each song on the album make it a compelling listen.
