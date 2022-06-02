I tell myself, no more. I won’t do it again. I have enough and don’t need anymore. I won’t even look. Then an event takes me into the den of temptation (again). I tell myself, I’m just looking. I’m not going to get any. I look and look, not even touching. Then I see one I can’t resist. It’s like an addiction — or maybe it is an addiction. I pick it up and it feels good in my hand. I turn it over and I like the way it feels. I open it up and I am drawn in.
It’s a book. Yet another book has sucked me in. I was at the library for a meeting (okay, book club).
I’ve told myself repeatedly, You have books at home you need to read. Don’t look at the library books. Read your own. Your books are spilling off the shelves. Read them, give them away. Then you can read other books.
But “52 Ways to Walk” by Annabelle Streets really wanted to come home with me. And so now I’m reading it. It’s a cool concept 52 ways to walk and 52 weeks in the year. You get it, right?
Admittedly, some of the ways to walk are pretty ordinary — walk in the cold, in the wind, slowly, with a dog, barefoot, beside the sea, in the sun. Most of us could have come up with these ideas. Although, the author adds scientific based research about the benefits of each — walking in general is healthful but she elaborates for each different way.
Streets, a British national who has a long history of walking, writes practical non-fiction, which is a new sub genre, I think. Her style is friendly, readable but includes many research details and medical studies related to the topic. I found the research enjoyable and not off putting at all.
Besides the ways I have already mentioned, Streets offers walks, for example, with a purpose. We do this almost daily with our walk to the Post Office. There is also silent stroll, pick up litter, a slow walk, smile and greet your neighbor, night walk, full moon walk. With a little thought we could come up with these ideas.
But Streets writes about unique ways I hadn’t thought of — walk at altitude, like a nomad, to get lost, deep and seek out fractals.
We can’t easily walk at altitude locally. High altitude air is thinner with fewer oxygen molecules. If you have hiked in the mountains, you know what this does to your lungs and heart. It doesn’t take many feet in elevation for me to start huffing and puffing as I hike. Streets relates research that shows people living at higher elevations are less likely to be obese and are far less likely to die of heart disease. Researchers advise walking at altitudes between 6,500 and 10,000 feet is optimal for enhancing fitness and avoiding stress. So that means Mt. Mitchell in North Carolina (6684) unless you want to travel west. My guess walking at even lower elevations could also provide some benefit. We can’t all live in the Rockies.
In the brief chapter (most all are short) about walking like a nomad, Streets cites research by a French scholar who encountered Afghan nomads who walked livestock to market from a great distance. He discovered they had a very specific method of breathing which aligned with their steps making their walking more efficient. The author gives an overview.
As always with reading my vocabulary is expanded. Do you know what seek out fractals means? I admit I did not. Streets closes her 221 page book with the chapter entitled Walk Deep and Seek Out Fractals. A fractal is a repeating pattern, often intricate, often identical and often found in nature. For example, a snowflake, a fern leaf, the ocean wave. While I have often observed these features of nature (most recently in the Pacific Northwest) I never knew the name.
Streets again gives details of the background to walking deeply and seeking out fractals. She states that fractals can also be found in man made items — stained glass windows, art, cemeteries, architecture. Apparently, one doesn’t need to study and decipher fractals to gain benefits. Mere exposure to fractals in the environment can benefit our brain cells by reducing stress and increasing curiosity.
So I am publicly confessing to my addiction to new books. I cannot resist the pull when something grabs my eye. Often when I read a book, I am satisfied and gladly return the book to the library. This one I want to keep. Maybe it’s the brief, easy to finish chapters. Maybe it’s the way it feels in my hand. I may have to purchase this one. I can’t very well keep the library’s copy. They know I have it.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
