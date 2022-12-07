Abby House

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) has named Abby House, a Medical Laboratory Technology student from Whitesburg, Georgia as its 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner.

The announcement was made on November 29 at WGTC’s GOAL and Rick Perkins Award (RPA) Banquet, an annual event that celebrates the finalists for both awards.

