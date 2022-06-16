Last weekend, I attended a gathering in Delano, Tennessee, at a state camp site called Gee Creek with fellow heritage members of the Unaka District’s Boy Scout Troop 118. Our troop mascot is the “Hogsnake,” a rattlesnake with the head of wart hog.
We Scouts whose involvement in the troop reached back 35 years prior to the event, convened to recognize and celebrate one of our former Scoutmasters, Guy Baker, now of Cumming, Georgia. Mr. Baker is the father of our scouting buddy Brian Baker, who now lives in Griffin, Georgia. It was Brian who began a Facebook Messenger inquiry about surprising his dad in advance of Mr. Baker’s birthday this summer. He got in touch with fellow Scout and friend, Russell Fisher, who now lives in Virginia. Fisher reached out to me.
As our roster of attendees began to grow, Brian and Russell amassed a good number of our troop to attend. As the date neared, Brian worked out the details for the campsite with our buddy Klas Ohman and the meals with Russell and twin brothers Rob and Roy Baker. No relation to Brian and his dad, the twins are entwined with just about every fun story from our scouting days.
Some Scouts camped out that Friday night before including my lifelong friends Ed Foree, Andy Grimmett, Scoutmaster Speight Bird and his son Speight the third. True to form, Mr. Baker’s connections through scouting stretched beyond my time with the troop, so I made some new acquaintances as well, including fellow Scouts, Brad Tennyson, Scott Ewing and Clyde Martin.
When my buddy Jayson Carter and I got to the campsite Saturday, we visited with those who remained from the night before, receiving a warm welcome from everyone. Our buddy Rodney Scarbrough got there around the same time as we did, and soon enough, we were rafting down the Hiawassee River in multiple single and two-man inflated skiffs was initiated. The drive there was beautifully-filled with breathtaking views, but I anticipated the river’s waters would be quite cold and exhilarating.
After boarding the bus taking us to our drop off, we rallied for the event with our troop’s battle cry:
“Hogsnakes, hogsnakes one one eight! Hogsnakes, hogsnakes we are great! (Snort).”
Once we were in our boats, we paddled downstream, some of us more adventurously than others. We drifted for awhile and chatted, discussing how it was that Mr. Baker came to reside in Tennessee as he is a native of Connecticut. Many times we got soaked by the icy water of the Hiawassee.
Returning to the campsite, preparation for supper included a prayer of thanks from Brian, and a bountiful low country boil. Dessert was dutch oven peach dump cake and blackberry cobbler with ice cream. It was all delicious. So was the conversation, which included memories of our times together, and also some new interests we had cultivated in the years since our active participation in the troop.
As dusk began approaching, Klas asked for our attention and shared with us a final plan for the evening. His father, C.P. Ohman, had also been an active Scoutmaster and friend of Mr. Baker in the troop. Among many other contributions, Mr. Ohman, a carpenter, had made the original hogsnake out of wood from a design by the Baker twins. Like Klas reminded us that night, Mr. Ohman loved our troop and loved scouting with us. The feeling was mutual.
Since Mr. Ohman had recently passed away, Klas asked us to join him in sprinkling his father’s ashes in the Hiawassee. Mr. Baker led us in prayer, and then we walked down to the boat ramp at the edge of the camp site. We prayed again in honor of Mr. Ohman, our friend, who would have been right there with us if he could be.
Klas spread his father’s ashes, and then thanked everyone, especially our attendant Scoutmasters for their influence in our lives. It was a very moving experience. I feel honored to have been a part of it.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
