Summer is the season for massive Hollywood blockbusters, but it’s also a time when many people head to the beach or the mountains to relax.
Sometimes that means taking a break from movies to lounge around with a good book.
However, if you’re nerdy enough (like me), it’s possible to indulge in both hobbies at the same time.
Here are six compelling books about the film industry (in alphabetical order) that are worth taking with you on vacation.
“All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business”
by Mel Brooks
This breezy autobiography from a comedy icon chronicles his early days growing up in Depression-era Brooklyn, serving in World War II, paying his dues in the entertainment business and becoming one of the most successful filmmakers of all time.
Granted, his memories sand off a lot of the rough edges (read Patrick McGilligan’s “Funny Man” if you’re looking for a warts-and-all version), but it’s like listening to your grandpa tell stories around the dinner table.
That’s especially true if you listen to the audiobook version, which Brooks narrated a couple of years ago when he was 95.
“Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused”
by Melissa Maerz
This outstanding addition to the oral history genre is an incisive, thoroughly researched look at the cultural impact of Linklater’s cult classic.
Maerz managed to talk to almost everyone involved in the groundbreaking 1993 comedy (which follows a bunch of Texas teenagers around on the last day of school in 1976), including Linklater and now-famous stars like Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey and Renee Zellweger.
It’s an engaging, fast-paced read that doesn’t shy away from the film’s troubled production history. This isn’t some publicist-approved, nostalgic lovefest.
“Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ ”
by Kyle Buchanan
This exhaustive oral history chronicles the long, troubled production of one of the greatest action films ever made.
Buchanan conducted more than 130 new interviews with key members of the cast and crew, including Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy and Mad Max creator/director George Miller.
The story spans nearly two decades, filled with enough drama to be a movie of its own.
Buchanan dives particularly deep into the artistic differences that made for a fraught set — particularly the friction between Hardy and Theron — which are often ignored or glossed over after the fact.
“The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick”
by Mallory O’Meara
I love when I learn about hidden Hollywood history, which is exactly what happened with this mesmerizing biography of Patrick, a trailblazing animator and special effects artist whose contributions to the film industry vanished into obscurity due to a jealous, insecure male colleague.
O’Meara, who also works in horror movies, felt a kinship with Patrick ever since she was a teenager, and the book doubles as kind of a detective story as the author tracks down everything she can about her hero.
It also serves as an indictment of an industry that would rather relegate someone so talented to the dustbin of history than strive for equality.
“Mike Nichols: A Life”
by Mark Harris
This in-depth chronicle of legendary director Mike Nichols (formerly Igor Peschkowsky, a Berlin-born kid who barely escaped the murderous Nazi regime when he immigrated to America in 1939) is a nuanced, multifaceted examination of a man who conquered the worlds of film and theater while fighting private battles with depression and addiction that cost him friendships, marriages and staggering amounts of money.
During his exhaustive research process, Harris interviewed approximately 250 people who worked closely with Nichols to paint a full picture of both the man and the artist.
It’s one of the greatest biographies I’ve ever read.
“Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat and Tears”
by Michael Schulman
In this addictive, engaging history, Schulman examines American cinema and culture through a handful of Academy Awards ceremonies spanning nine decades.
Each chapter takes a deep dive into a particular year, conflict, or category that tells a larger story of cultural change.
The author examines how the person who goes home with the statue isn’t always the eventual victor, as well as the many victims caught in the crossfire of individual squabbles and industry vendettas.
The chapter on the blacklist era is especially timely and infuriating, proving we’ve been fighting the same ridiculous culture war forever.
