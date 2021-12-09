The Cherry Blossom Ballroom at Sewell Mill Event Center in Bremen was lit with the glow of Christmas trees on Friday for the fourth annual Holidaze at the Mill organized by the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club.
In one corner children painted ceramic ornaments and toys; in another, people were able to sample sweets and hot chocolate; and throughout, local vendors had a sampling of their wares spread out for shoppers.
The event, a fundraiser for Toys for Tots, took the place of a holiday home tour the group previously sponsored, said Amanda Mann, a member of the Woman’s Club.
“For many reasons, it was a challenge getting people to allow others into their homes, so we just switched it up and decided to do something different,” Mann said.
What they came up with was a holiday market with local vendors that not only raised donations for Haralson County children, but gave local stores and vendors a new audience.
“That’s another thing that we like about it,” Mann said. “You get totally different groups of people from different places and they all come together in one location.”
It also gave new entrepreneurs an outlet. Journey Harrison, a junior at Bremen High School, had set up a booth of her art for sale. She displayed her jewelry and paintings for sale. She likes art, and had recently started doing more, she said.
“It’s a COVID project,” Harrison said.
The Holidaze event seemed like a good place to set up a storefront and it supports a good cause, she said.
Over at the children’s table set up by Brushstrokes Mobile Art Studio, Sadie Norton, 5, was carefully painting a plaster unicorn bank a shade of yellow.
“She takes her painting seriously,” said her grandmother Norma Norton, watching as Sadie concentrated on her work.
Across the table, Bo Bridges, 11, was painting ornaments he planned to give to family members for Christmas.
In all there were 15 vendors registered for the event, Mann said.
This year, between monetary donations and toys collected, the event raised about $1,000, she said. She estimated about 150 people came to shop during the three hour event.
