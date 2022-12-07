Do you know the history of candy canes at Christmas time? The Christmas candy cane originated in Germany about 250 years ago. They started as straight white sugar sticks.

A story says a choirmaster, in 1670, worried about the children sitting quietly all through the long Christmas nativity service. So he gave them something to eat to keep them quiet. As he wanted to remind them of Christmas, he made them into a ‘J’ shape like a shepherd’s crook, to remind them of the shepherds that visited the baby Jesus at the first Christmas. However, the earliest records of candy canes comes from over 200 years later, so the story, although rather nice, probably isn’t true.

Trending Videos