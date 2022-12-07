Do you know the history of candy canes at Christmas time? The Christmas candy cane originated in Germany about 250 years ago. They started as straight white sugar sticks.
A story says a choirmaster, in 1670, worried about the children sitting quietly all through the long Christmas nativity service. So he gave them something to eat to keep them quiet. As he wanted to remind them of Christmas, he made them into a ‘J’ shape like a shepherd’s crook, to remind them of the shepherds that visited the baby Jesus at the first Christmas. However, the earliest records of candy canes comes from over 200 years later, so the story, although rather nice, probably isn’t true.
Sometime around 1900 the red stripes were added along with peppermint or wintergreen flavoring. Christian meanings are given to the parts of the canes.
If you turn the candy cane upside down, it looks like a J. The ‘J’ can be a sign of Jesus. The white of the cane can represent the purity of Jesus Christ and the red stripes the blood he shed when he died on the cross. The peppermint flavor can represent the hyssop plant used for purification in the Bible.
Around 1920, Bob McCormack, from right here in Georgia, started making canes for his friends and family.
They became so popular that he started his own business called Bob’s Candies. Bob McCormack’s brother-in-law, Gregory Harding Keller, a Catholic priest, invented the Keller Machine which made turning straight candy sticks into curved candy canes automatically.
Each year about 1.76 billion candy canes are made. Yes, that’s 1.76 BILLION and 90% of candy canes are sold between Thanksgiving and Christmas. In fact, candy canes are the number one selling non-chocolate candy in the month of December.
The biggest single week for candy cane sales is the second week in December; my guess is people stock up on them before Christmas to decorate their tree, bring to parties, and pack as snacks.
Since each candy cane has only 55 calories and no fat it’s actually a fairly safe holiday treat.
Geneva pastry chef Alain Roby broke his third Guinness World Record by creating the world’s longest candy cane in 2012, measuring at 51 feet long. It used 900 pounds of sugar.
Candy canes are common Christmas tree decorations. While the traditional canes are peppermint in red and white, sometimes green, now flavors include peanut butter, butterscotch, and mocha.
Call me a traditionalist but peanut butter flavor does not belong in a candy cane.
When you see or eat candy canes in the next few weeks, may you be reminded of the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice and the purity of his life.
Oh and stuff your pockets with candy canes when you go to church next time, if it will help keep you quiet during the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.