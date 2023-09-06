If you have an interest in Civil War history and you haven’t stopped in Corinth, Mississippi, then you should make the four-hour drive. We recently stopped for a quick visit on our way to Memphis. The town merits a longer visit than we gave it because it is steeped in history.

Corinth in the 1860s was a small town at the crossroads of the east-west and north-south railroads. Sounds like Bremen, doesn’t it? When the North and the South fought, the location of these railways played a strategic role in the war. The sleepy town of 1500 soon swelled in numbers when Confederate soldiers heading for Bowling Green, Kentucky, Mobile, Alabama, Richmond, Virginia, and Pensacola, Florida were mustered. After the Battle of Shiloh, Corinth became a hospital town with every available space used for wounded and dying soldiers from both sides. In homes, churches, and hotels every available bed held a soldier nursed by both trained and untrained nurses. To make matters worse, a drought created a scarcity of clean drinking water which brought on dysentery and cholera.