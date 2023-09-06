If you have an interest in Civil War history and you haven’t stopped in Corinth, Mississippi, then you should make the four-hour drive. We recently stopped for a quick visit on our way to Memphis. The town merits a longer visit than we gave it because it is steeped in history.
Corinth in the 1860s was a small town at the crossroads of the east-west and north-south railroads. Sounds like Bremen, doesn’t it? When the North and the South fought, the location of these railways played a strategic role in the war. The sleepy town of 1500 soon swelled in numbers when Confederate soldiers heading for Bowling Green, Kentucky, Mobile, Alabama, Richmond, Virginia, and Pensacola, Florida were mustered. After the Battle of Shiloh, Corinth became a hospital town with every available space used for wounded and dying soldiers from both sides. In homes, churches, and hotels every available bed held a soldier nursed by both trained and untrained nurses. To make matters worse, a drought created a scarcity of clean drinking water which brought on dysentery and cholera.
When the Union troops took control of Corinth in 1862, the local slaves, while not true freemen yet, organized themselves into a community that became known as The Contraband Camp. The former slaves were considered contraband of the war. Today, the site in Corinth honors the memory of those who established their own community and took the first steps toward freedom.
Both a walking and a driving tour of Corinth complete with detailed descriptions are available at the Interpretive Center. Even if you don’t have an interest in the Civil War, Corinth is a beautiful town because of the many old homes preserved in the downtown area. Besides the Interpretative Center, there’s also a national cemetery and a museum at the Crossroads Depot.
As we were leaving the Interpretative Center, the park ranger said, “You have to at least spot by the Duncan House.” He showed us the spot on the map and gave the directions. Then he added, “Oh, and I live there.” The Duncan House served as headquarters for both sides during the war. Confederate Generals P.G.T. Beauregard and John Breckenridge and Union General W.S. Rosecrans lived in the small house during the occupation of Corinth.
During the war, a photographer set up shop in Corinth and today we have a visual history of that time. Also, one nurse kept a journal as she served the wounded and dying. Both of these aspects make history come to life.
As Dennis told the park ranger, “It’s overwhelming to see this and begin to understand firsthand what happened during the war.”
We were fortunate to have beautiful weather the day we visited and the coming fall months will also be suitable for visiting Corinth. While we didn’t stay and enjoy any restaurants or coffee shops, I’m sure the town can boast of good eateries as well as fascinating history.
The brochures say #ENJOYCORINTH and #VISITCORINTH. I agree.
