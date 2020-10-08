Hispanic Americans are thriving under President Trump
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, our country joins together in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This month-long time to reflect on the innumerable contributions to the United States made by people of Hispanic descent. While we’re elevating the contributions of Hispanics from coast to coast, it’s important to recognize the contributions of one man who has elevated the Hispanic community and empowered us in a way that so few leaders ever have before. That man, who is so worth celebrating, is our very own President, Mr. Donald J. Trump.
If our president were anyone else — say, Joe Biden — there would be little reason to celebrate. But because President Trump has shown a pronounced commitment to elevating the economic status of each and every American, I certainly see a reason to cheer. As the son of a father that grew up during the Great Depression in Puerto Rico, served honorably in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and worked in the trucking industry for most of his life, my family understands the consequences of ensuring prosperity for all Americans.
In 2019, before coronavirus artificially disrupted our incredible economy, Hispanic American unemployment repeatedly hit record lows. But it didn’t end there. In 2019, Hispanic unemployment fell below four% for the first time ever. This means more Hispanic Americans were winning thanks to the direction and hard work of our President.
Hispanic American success under the Trump Administration isn’t just limited to the rise and fall of the unemployment rate. It’s also about the fact that Latino Americans have become more prosperous within the last four years. In 2017, when President Trump first took office, the median Hispanic American income hit a historical record high, an impressive feat so early in his tenure. In that first year alone, Hispanic Americans saw an increase of $1,786 yearly. Such a substantial raise means that Latinos across the country were more prosperous than ever before. It only makes sense that, during President Trump’s time in office, the rate of homeownership has also risen within the community by more than a percentage point.
President Trump and his administration have also proven that they aren’t just interested in the advancement of the Hispanic community here at home, but abroad as well. This was shown in his unilateral rejection of communism in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Despite the undeniably American interest in keeping the ills of communism from spreading to other countries, President Trump also has a vested interest in ridding current communist countries of such ills, effectively improving the lives of those living under communist regimes. He demonstrated this recently by joining a coalition of 50+ countries in recognizing Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. Clearly, he supports the democratic process that rightfully elected Guaidó, along with the liberties of the Venezuelan people.
As someone with family in Puerto Rico, I am very excited for the President’s work for and support of Puerto Rico. In fact, just last week, The White House announced a $13 billion aid package for Puerto Rico, three years after the commonwealth was hit by Hurricane Maria. This funding will go towards Puerto Rico’s Department of Education, as well as the power authority in Puerto Rico, which has been reeling from the effects of Hurricane Maria due to their outdated energy infrastructure.
According to a statement from the White House, “Together, these grants exceed the total Public Assistance funding in any single federally-declared disaster other than Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy.”
To some, it might seem odd to praise someone of non-Hispanic descent during Hispanic Heritage Month, but personally, I think it makes sense. President Trump has made such significant contributions to the Hispanic American community that we cannot ignore, especially when faced with an upcoming election this November. Joe Biden had his chance to work for our votes during his time as Vice President and the decades he served in office prior. I’ll say: I’m not impressed. The undeniable truth is that our President is the only candidate who will continue to foster growth and prosperity within the Hispanic community. As you visit the polls this November, friends, forget what the national mainstream media says, and go with the candidate who has your best interests at heart. For me and my family, I know that candidate is President Trump.
Jason Anavitarte
Republican Candidate for State Senate District 31
