When it comes to delivering a consistently outstanding experience for patients, Tanner Health System’s Higgins General Hospital in Bremen is at the front of the pack.
The hospital has been awarded a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Pinnacle of Excellence Award from healthcare performance improvement firm Press Ganey for ranking in the top 5% of Press Ganey surveyed healthcare facilities for at least three consecutive years. Higgins General Hospital also earned a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award for ranking in the 95th%ile for patient experience over the past year.
“This is a testament to our team and our culture,” said Jerry Morris, the hospital’s administrator. “We’re a small-town hospital, and we realize the odds are good that we’re going to have a connection with every person who comes through our doors. We have an obligation to provide a remarkable care experience for everyone, every time. This award shows that we’re achieving that, time after time.”
Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
Of those 41,000 healthcare facilities, fewer than 100 earned a Press Ganey Human Experience (HX) Pinnacle of Excellence Award.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Higgins General Hospital demonstrates their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer at Press Ganey. “The caregivers at Higgins General Hospital have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”
The hospital has received Press Ganey’s Pinnacle of Excellence award and Guardian of Excellence award several times in recent years.
Higgins General Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital. It is the only critical access hospital in Georgia designated as a primary stroke center and has undergone expansions that added a new, state-of-the-art surgical services center and improved diagnostic imaging facilities. The hospital also offers a comprehensive rehabilitation program for longer-term, step-down care.
