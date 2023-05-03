When it comes to delivering a consistently outstanding experience for patients, Tanner Health System’s Higgins General Hospital in Bremen is at the front of the pack.

The hospital has been awarded a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Pinnacle of Excellence Award from healthcare performance improvement firm Press Ganey for ranking in the top 5% of Press Ganey surveyed healthcare facilities for at least three consecutive years. Higgins General Hospital also earned a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award for ranking in the 95th%ile for patient experience over the past year.

Trending Videos