The news of radio show host and 2012 presidential candidate, Herman Cain’s, passing on July 30 was both tragic and shocking. Following his triumph over Stage IV colon cancer, it seemed that he was invincible. I sincerely miss him.
I am among countless admirers who have viewed his passing as both the loss of an amazing businessman and a unique voice in our country.
Cain had boundless energy and his enthusiasm for the promise of the United States’ future was evident. Cain was known for his entrepreneurial savvy, his singular success in the restaurant business and for his ambition to achieve at the highest levels in all his pursuits.
His folksy demeanor in conversation usually segued into a clear recognition of what problems were in store if the voting public did not take greater interest in the country’s destiny. He was a critic of large government intrusion into the lives of its citizenry, and he regularly pointed out that the framers of the Constitution were against tyranny from both a ruler as well as a bloated bureaucracy.
A regular guest host for Libertarian talk show host Neal Boortz on Atlanta’s WSB Radio, Cain began his own radio show in 2008. In January 2013, his show was named Boortz’s successor in the morning time slot. From the very beginning, the Herman Cain show featured his cleverly delivered segments reviewing the most recent developments in the political world. One that usually led the program was “In Case You Missed It,” when Cain presented key issues and the problems that each created or extended.
Ever the positive, congenial host, Cain identified the political pitfalls in each situation and offered well-measured advice as to how they could be avoided. He sometimes gave a sobering tone to his delivery, but he never seemed to predict a doom-laden outcome. Because of this, he inspired his audience who appreciated his outsider worldview.
This lack of desire to take a negative turn was largely due to his abiding Christian faith and his marriage to his wife Gloria for over 50 years. Cain was a member of Atlanta’s Antioch Baptist Church North since the age of 10. He was an associate minister at the church in his later adulthood. Though he referenced his faith when speaking, he also made a point that perfection could not be found in fellow human beings.
“The only perfect man died on the cross,” Cain would say.
Because of this, Cain advocated that the voting public set their sights on representation that had a greater amount of shared beliefs rather than attempting to match exact beliefs to a candidate. Knowing that humans are fallible, Cain suggested that a 70% agreement with a candidate on issues would be sufficient when casting a vote for them. Such wisdom and clear thinking was refreshing in an era when so many politicians ran for office seeking to check as many boxes as would fit on a political mailer.
Cain was a fierce opponent of government-run healthcare, and famously debated President Bill Clinton at a 1994 town hall event on a nationally broadcast television station. Ever the calm and articulate thinker, when Clinton presented his plan to improve the lives of Americans with a nationalized health care initiative, to be run by the first lady, Hilary Clinton, Cain challenged his assumptions.
Though Cain commended Clinton “for making health care a national priority,” he questioned how Clinton’s plan would be palatable for companies having to cut their staff in order to pay for the increased costs from the plan. As the debate closed in on the costs and benefits, Cain was unflinching in his polite, but determined presentation of the facts.
Cain’s approach never changed. He was skilled at clearly presenting points and had a steadfast ability to see all the moving parts of an issue. He was not bothered by standing alone in his formulas. In fact, he welcomed the opportunity to challenge common perceptions, as he believed that his strength was thinking for himself. Such confident consideration is rare.
His passing is an immeasurable loss.
Alex Mc Gill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
