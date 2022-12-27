Herbert Coyal Agan, age 85 of Bremen, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 14, 1937, in Bremen, GA, he was one of four sons born to the late Troy Andrew Agan and the late Georgia Ilene Hamrick Agan. In addition to his parents, Coyal is preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Agan and Edward Agan, and a sister-in-law, Elaine Agan. A graduate of Buchanan High School, he retired after more than twenty years of service with Lockheed-Martin Aircraft. Coyal was a faithful member of Tallapoosa East Baptist Church, where he also served as a Deacon.

Coyal loved life, his Lord, and his family. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing softball where he was usually the pitcher, traveling to Florida, and singing gospel music with his family. He spent many hours listening to Southern Gospel music. However, his passion was spending time with his grandchildren, the Dandies.

