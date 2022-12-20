Seattle, Washington’s Jimi Hendrix is possibly the most innovative, rule-breaking guitarist in Rock and Roll History. He released two groundbreaking records in 1967, May’s “Are You Experienced?” and December’s “Axis: Bold As Love”, which redefined how Rock music should sound on record as well as performed live onstage. The abrasive, frantic nature of his performances pointed the direction that bands such as The Who, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin would take in their heavy approaches to Blues-based Rock. Though these and other bands would apply Hendrix’s innovations to their own songs, they did not originate the sonic ferocity that he and his band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, honed. Hendrix’s compositional approach was to use amplified feedback and guitar effects such as fuzz and wah-wah to further broaden his musical palette. Along with this, he incorporated a great range of dynamics that make the songs recorded by his band quite memorable. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the debut album. Even today, Hendrix’s technique and the engineering of the albums by Eddie Kramer, stand as influential facets of both sets of songs.
My earliest exposure to Hendrix’s music came through the television rather than the radio. Home Box Office (H.B.O.) aired a 1982 documentary entitled “When the Music’s Over” when I was just a teenager. It featured footage of The Jimi Hendrix Experience performing at The Monterey Pop Festival and on German television’s The Beat Club along with testimonials as to his greatness by Steve Winwood, James Brown, and Chuck Berry. Fascinated as I was by the footage showing Hendrix playing his right-handed guitar in left-handed fashion, behind his head, and with his teeth, it was not until I purchased “Are You Experienced?” on cassette at Camelot Music in the Maryville, Tennesse that I was able to absorb Hendrix’s stunning approach to the instrument through headphones. Additionally, The Experience’s rhythm section of Noel Redding on bass guitar and vocals and drummer John “Mitch” Mitchell caught my attention, driving or supporting each song with a unique collaborative style.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.