It’s Monday of Christmas week as I write this column. Folks are busy with baking, gift buying and wrapping for the early shoppers. Groups of every description have suppers and gift exchanges — writers, dancers, seniors, church. And of course, extended families are gathering also in advance of Christmas Day.
Cards arrive daily at our house and we view the family photos and read the letters with thankful hearts. Afterwards I post them on the mantle and around the fireplace. It’s getting crowded already. Although every year I wonder if we will receive many cards. I enjoy this tradition which I remember from my childhood.
While we are busy merry making, many families are not so fortunate. The recent weather disaster in Kentucky and other surrounding states left hundreds of families without much hope for a happy Christmas. Escaping death with only the clothes (or pajamas) on their back, these families must see a dim future right now when the carols are singing merry and bright.
Thankfully, many have responded and continue to respond to this disaster. Last week Southwire Corporation provided trucks for the relief effort sending supplies over the weekend. We, personally, bought some winter coats and Gatorade to add to the scores of others making donations.
The need in these areas will, of course, be on-going. Homes will need to be rebuilt. Schools and churches repair as well as businesses. If you feel the need and are able to help, I suggest you investigate a group called IDES (International Disaster and Emergency Services). For years we have followed (and supported) the work of IDES in various disasters around the world and in the US. IDES serves in five main focus areas around the world: evangelism, disaster response, hunger relief, community development, and medical care. One unique feature of IDES is using local contacts on the ground to bring the relief work.
From the IDES website: “IDES is leading volunteers in Western Kentucky to help with the relief efforts following the devastating tornadoes that hit. Our initial relief efforts will be in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Contacts have also been established in Mayfield and surrounding areas. Several volunteers are needed for both overnight and day volunteer opportunities. Volunteers will be helping with debris removal (chainsaws and heavy equipment) and placing tarps on damaged roofs.”
If you would like to donate to these relief efforts, please know that 100% of your designated donation will go straight to relief efforts in Kentucky. Donations can be made directly with the IDES website at https://ides.org/kentucky-tornadoes.
We personally know and trust the leadership of this relief agency and hope that along with us you can make a donation during this Christmas week.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
