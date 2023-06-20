On Tuesday, June 27, in honor of National HIV Testing Day, The Carroll County Health Department will offer free, confidential rapid HIV testing with no appointment required.
In Georgia, every one in five individuals has HIV with no knowledge if he or she is positive. According to the press release, Georgia currently ranks in the top five in the U.S. for people living with this infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 to be tested for HIV at least once for healthcare safety reasons, especially those with certain risk factors. Risk factors such as sharing needles or syringes or having a high viral load can increase your chance of getting or transmitting HIV. Information on more risk factors can be found at hivrisk.cdc.gov.
The free confidential clinic testing will take place on Tuesday, June 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1004 Newnan Road. The health department also offers free, walk-in, confidential HIV rapid testing Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A positive test result can be confirmed by the health department with a laboratory blood test. If needed, because District 4 is a member of Georgia’s Test-Link-Care (TLC) Network, the department can help individuals connect with a linkage coordinator to be sure they receive the medical care and support services they need.
Those who test negative can receive information on protection from HIV such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications, condoms, vaccines and information on testing for other sexually transmitted infections.
According to the CDC, PrEP reduces the chance of contracting HIV from sex by 99% or drug injection use by 74%. It is more effective if combined with other safety measures such as condoms. District 4’s prevention team works alongside District 4’s county health departments to provide referrals so eligible patients can receive free PrEP medication through the Gilead Advancing Access program.
Referrals for post-exposure prophylaxis (PeP) can also be provided to prevent HIV exposure. However, according to the CDC, it should only be used in emergency situations and started within 72 hours of possible exposure.
For those seeking free HIV self-test kits, it can be picked up at the Troup or Henry health departments or it is available at capus.dph.ga.gov/ehe. HIV self-kits can be administered at home with available results in about 20 minutes. Free condoms are also provided at District 4 county health departments. To receive it by mail, visit bit.ly/D4 CondomsbyMail.
“With the free, confidential rapid HIV testing that’s now available—along with so many effective medications and treatments—it’s best to find out your status as soon as you can,” said Tito Terry, HIV prevention coordinator for District 4 Public Health in the release. “Whether you’re positive or negative, we can help you take charge of your health by linking you with the care and support you need.”
The Carroll County Health Department encourages individuals to stay safe and healthy whether positive or negative for HIV. With the right support and services, you can live a long and healthy life.
For more information on HIV prevention, self care measures, and testing, contact Tito Terry or Ana Soler at District 4 Public Health at 706-845-4035.
