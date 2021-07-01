HCVA Independence Day program is back

After a COVID-related hiatus the Haralson County Veterans Association will once again host its annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday.
The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Medal of Honor Park on Robertson Avenue.
The program is really a recognition, said Scott Pope, secretary of the association and the writer of the programs.
“We’re not sitting around glamorizing war. Lord no,” Pope said. “The soldiers, the men and women that were there, that’s what we look at. Every soldier has a story.”
This year’s story will highlight “The Forgotten Service,” those veterans who are sometimes ignored, he said.
For instance, Pope said he was surprised to find out that some people he thought were veterans, were not considered as such by the Veterans Association. For the VA to consider someone a veteran they must have served 180 consecutive days — not counting training — or one day in a combat zone for which a campaign badge was authorized or, since 2016, have served 20 years in the National Guard of the Reserves. That can leave out some people who have served in the military, Pope said.
“Before 1980, or up to a certain month in that year, if you went into boot camp and you fell over and got hurt or whatever, it didn’t matter; if you were there for a day, then you received veteran’s benefits,” Pope said.
But the law changed in 1980 and now many military people serving their country as so-called “weekend warriors” never become a veteran in the eyes of the VA, he said. They still put their lives on the line. They still put in the training and the time away from home. They still go where they’re sent. But they’re not recognized for it, Pope said.
“They get the shaft,” he said.
Even the public tends to forget peacetime veterans, Pope said. So this year, the members wanted to recognize all those whose service is forgotten, he said.
The program will once again be at the Veteran’s park in Tallapoosa. It will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday rain or shine, Pope said. The program will move indoors if it rains.
In addition, the Heritage Park Veterans Museum’s mobile museum will be on the grounds for people who want to visit it.
Retired Command Sgt. Major Jim Joyce will be on hand to answer any questions about the displays in the trailer. The displays will be similar to future displays in the West Georgia Military Museum and Education Center, William Dodd, who started the Heritage Park Veterans Museum, said by email.
Dodd has agreed to donate the displays to the Haralson County Veterans Association for the local museum if the association can find a home for it.
In addition to the displays in the trailer, Dodd will host a Hometown Heroes display, a memorial of Haralson County military members, Navy Cross awardee, Corporal Paul Cheatwood, and Civil War veteran and prisoner of war, Private James Davis Holcombe.
After the ceremony, there will be a parade beginning at Providence Church Road at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., vendors will open at Helton-Howland Park and after dark, about 9:30 p.m., the city of Tallapoosa will host fireworks at the park.
