HCSO receives computer donation from Tanner

Haralson County deputies will soon be using new-to-them computers in the patrol cars thanks to a donation from Tanner Health System.
Tanner donated 10 computers that were being retired from the system to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The computers were valued at $1,000 each, according to a news release from Tanner Health System.
The laptops, previously used in clinical settings, were wiped by the health system’s Information Technology team and the hard drives were reformatted to ensure no patient information remained on the devices, the news release said.
“We value our relationship with our law enforcement partners in the communities we serve,” Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner, said in the release. “This donation is going to help keep law enforcement officers — and the community they serve — safer.”
Tony Montcalm, of Tanner Health System, said the computers were no longer within the battery life parameters of the hospital, but could still be used in the patrol cars where they would be constantly charging.
“Whenever possible, we look for a way to repurpose materials and supplies that still have life and find a way to fill a need in the community,” Montcalm wrote by email. “In some instances, if the items no longer have any functional community use, they are sold through a competitive bid process.”
Sheriff Stacy Williams said the deputies often work with the health system and have a good relationship with the administrators. He heard them talking about the disposal of computers and asked if any of them would be suitable for the patrol cars. About six weeks later, he heard that the health system was planning to donate 10 of them to his office.
“It’s going to make our fleet mobile-friendly,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams. “It’s going to allow our deputies to do a lot more, faster, while they’re on patrol.”
The computers will allow deputies to run license plates and check warrants on their own rather than calling 911 and having them do it for them. The change will not only ease the burden on 911, but having the information at their fingertips will make traffics stop safer for the deputies, Williams said.
The computers are something that most law enforcement agencies already have, but Haralson County has not, he said. The office still needs another 15 to 20 computers for the remaining patrol cars, he said.
“We’ll probably have to start buying them,” Williams said.
Williams, who won a runoff election in August 2020 to take over leading the Sheriff’s office, has been working to update the office’s equipment since he started. But he’s torn between a lean budget and the need to upgrade not only for the safety of the deputies, but the safety of the public.
“We’re a poor county here,” Williams said. “I’m trying to do anything I can without spending money.”
He’s also recently arranged the donation of $25,000 worth of Tasers from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
But some things need to be included in the budget.
At their meeting last week, the commissioners discussed using the next allocation of the American Relief Plan Act, due in May, to purchase vehicles for both the fire department and the Sheriff’s office to help establish a vehicle rotation and bring the emergency fleets up to date.
Williams said on Tuesday that he would welcome the update.
“We’ve got 28 vehicles with mileage ranging from 200,000 miles to 400,000 miles,” he said. “We’ve got to have equipment and we’ve got to have supplies.”
