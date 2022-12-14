BARCO

BARCO LLC, in Tallapoosa, donated toys to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office for its Toys for Tots campaign. It was their largest donation in the five years of being involved in the campaign.

It was their largest collection to date. 

On Friday, BARCO LLC, in Tallapoosa, donated toys to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office for its Toys for Tots campaign.

Trending Videos