It was their largest collection to date.
On Friday, BARCO LLC, in Tallapoosa, donated toys to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office for its Toys for Tots campaign.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 12:04 pm
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department, it is the fifth year that BARCO has collected toys for their toy drive, and each year it has grown.
"The toy drive for underprivileged children in our communities is driven by the employees and the company as BARCO matches the employee’s donation toy for toy," the release stated.
Officials with BARCO said that they do not do this for publicity, but to bring attention to the needs in the local communities in hopes that others will give.
"Employees and staff are delighted to bring some joy into the lives of children in Haralson County this Christmas," the company wrote on a Facebook post. "This was our largest collection to date. We had an overwhelming contribution from our team members this year."
“We are proud to partner with BARCO in this endeavor to help provide for those in need,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “Our annual Toys for Tots drive is very important to us. I cannot express how thankful we are for BARCO and their employees’ generosity. The Toys for Tots along with our participation in the annual Shop with a Cop is driven by the fact that none of us want to see children in Haralson County not receive a Christmas present."
