The Haralson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last week.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department, on November 2, around 4:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 8097 U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen in reference to a shooting.
Authorities say Noah Head, 51, was walking around conscious and alert but "had been shot in the stomach with birdshot."
According to the HCSO release, the homeowner, Gary Head, 78, stated that his son, Noah, "was beating on the door and demanding to come in or he was going to kill his father."
Authorities say Gary Head shot a 12-gauge shotgun through the front door striking his son in the abdomen area. An investigator was called to the scene and interviewed Gary Head. Noah was taken to Grady hospital in Atlanta where the investigator was able to interview Noah according to Haralson County's release. Authorities say Noah Head "did admit to being off of his schizophrenia medication and that he had been using meth."
HCSO stated that the investigation is still active and ongoing.
