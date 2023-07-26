The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page the past year’s statistics and information for the Inmate Learning Program that has been implemented at the Haralson County Detention Center (HCDC).
According to the post, the HCDC utilizes the Paytel tablet solution which is known as the “pathway to achieve.” Paytel communications is used primarily for inmates to communicate with family members, however, it also has a voluntary education program.
According to the annual report that was shared by the HCSO Facebook page, there was a 96% engagement rate and 183,838 courses were completed. This means that on average 274 courses were completed by each inmate. Of the inmates that participated, 761 hours were spent on 12 step recovery programs and 32 inmates received their GED.
When looking at the risk/need assessment training, 50% of inmates indicated that they were wanting to improve their mental health through the program and completed 7,578 courses in the mental health category. The program also showed that 35% of inmates decided they wanted help with addiction and completed 41,480 courses.
“The goal of providing inmates with educational tools is to give them a chance to help themselves”, stated Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Inmates can proactively take anger management and substance abuse courses before it is required of them. Another positive is that inmates that complete their GED program are taking steps toward becoming better citizens when they reenter society. This program is a win-win for all of Haralson County.”
