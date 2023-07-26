The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page the past year’s statistics and information for the Inmate Learning Program that has been implemented at the Haralson County Detention Center (HCDC).

According to the post, the HCDC utilizes the Paytel tablet solution which is known as the “pathway to achieve.” Paytel communications is used primarily for inmates to communicate with family members, however, it also has a voluntary education program.