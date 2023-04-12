On Tuesday, the Haralson County Water Authority met for their monthly meeting to discuss happenings around the county in regards to water. Since the last meeting, there have been 16 new taps, three mainline repairs and have continued changing out meters when necessary.
The Water Authority council discussed adding and extending their lines to Ben Davis Rd, Summerville Rd and Felton Rockmart Rd. In order to install these lines, the council will pull from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The CDBG is a federal grant that the authority has partnered with. The grant provides $760,000 to the Water Authority and funds water lines which will be installed in low to moderate income areas.
The meters have been being replaced strategically over the last two or three years, according to Chad Smith, manager for the HC Water Authority. The Water Authority has been changing meters out for the past two or three years as they begin to fail. The old meters had computer chips that went bad over time. This was noticed in 2015 as a large chunk of them began to malfunction. The company that owns the meters, Master Meter, sent replacements for the meters under warranty.
“We’ve taken a more strategic approach of changing them out a little more strategically to where we don’t have a large amount going out at one time,” said Smith. “Not only does it mess up billing it messes up distribution because I’ve got people scrambling trying to change those meters out.”
The Water Authority has 1300-1500 left for meters that were replaced in 2015 and are expected to be completed in six months to a year.
The council discussed the addition of a directional bore of a six inch line at Lake Seabreeze.
“We had a mainline break down there out in the creek,” Smith said. “Fortunately we’ve been able to feed water from both sides of that area and we’ve valved off the creek to where we had that break.”
The bore that will be installed is made of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and will be installed potentially on April 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.