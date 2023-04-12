On Tuesday, the Haralson County Water Authority met for their monthly meeting to discuss happenings around the county in regards to water. Since the last meeting, there have been 16 new taps, three mainline repairs and have continued changing out meters when necessary.

The Water Authority council discussed adding and extending their lines to Ben Davis Rd, Summerville Rd and Felton Rockmart Rd. In order to install these lines, the council will pull from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The CDBG is a federal grant that the authority has partnered with. The grant provides $760,000 to the Water Authority and funds water lines which will be installed in low to moderate income areas.

