This week, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office received five new Ford Explorers, according to a press release issued on Saturday.
“These vehicles were made possible through the Federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Many of our current fleet are over 200,000 miles and with the high mileage also comes extensive vehicle repair costs to keep them on the road. These five new vehicles are added to the first five that we received earlier this year through SPLOST.”
The press release added that all 10 vehicles have warranties that will keep vehicle repair costs to a minimum, “which is a win for the Sheriff’s Office and the taxpayers of Haralson County.”
“We would like to thank Chairman Ronnie Ridley and the Board of Commissioners for the support as we continue our fleet management program to replace those high mileage and aging vehicles,” the press release stated “Through ARPA, SPLOST and grants, the fleet management program has been made possible and will continue as we move forward. This is a way that the Sheriff’s Office can have newer vehicles at no direct costs to our taxpayers.
“We will continue to work diligently to seek out and use grant and federal monies to get vehicles and equipment to alleviate the burden on the taxpayers in Haralson County,” stated Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Having newer equipment and vehicles allows us to do our jobs more efficiently as we continue our goal to provide peace and tranquility to our communities and safe roadways for our citizens.”
The official action of approval came in Tuesday night’s meeting after Commission Chairman Ridley said the Board of Commissioners had reached a consensus to purchase the vehicles at a cost of $35,200.
In last month’s meeting, discussions were tense between commission members and Williams regarding details of what specifications to make in the bidding process as to what features Williams wanted to place on each vehicle.
The Board of Commissioners agreed unanimously to approve the expenditure of the ARPA funds. They Board also tabled buying another new ambulance until they were sure of their matching amount for the new broadband grant that was to be revealed in the coming weeks.
