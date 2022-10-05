This week, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office received five new Ford Explorers, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

“These vehicles were made possible through the Federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Many of our current fleet are over 200,000 miles and with the high mileage also comes extensive vehicle repair costs to keep them on the road. These five new vehicles are added to the first five that we received earlier this year through SPLOST.”

