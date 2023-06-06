Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams attended the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Command Course in Quantico, Virginia from May 14-19, 2023. Williams was one of two representatives from the State of Georgia in the fourth session that involved chief executives, police chiefs, and sheriffs of agencies that employed less than 50 sworn officers. The course came at no cost to the agencies.
The course was created by the FBI with the purpose of allowing discussions between subject matter experts and other participants. The discussions centered around strategic leadership training, image management, emerging trends, enhancing partnerships, promoting wellness, seeking innovations and the exchange of ideas and solutions to problems confronted by smaller law enforcement agencies.
According to the HCSO press release, “Smaller-sized agencies represent approximately 80% of all law enforcement departments in the United States. Sheriff Williams was one of 48 participants in this course representing departments from as far away as Alaska, and one of two from the State of Georgia.”
Williams added a statement to a Facebook post by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office highlighting the event.
“I was honored to be selected for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Williams said. “It is truly humbling to be selected as a Sheriff and to be afforded the opportunity to attend the FBI National Command Course. I look forward to bringing back what I learned at the NCC to the Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Haralson County. I believe in lifelong learning, and it is critical to strive to lead from the front. I hope I will be a better law enforcement leader now that I attended the FBI National Command Course.”
