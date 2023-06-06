FBI Director Tim Dunham and Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams attended the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Command Course in Quantico, Virginia from May 14-19, 2023. Williams was one of two representatives from the State of Georgia in the fourth session that involved chief executives, police chiefs, and sheriffs of agencies that employed less than 50 sworn officers. The course came at no cost to the agencies.

The course was created by the FBI with the purpose of allowing discussions between subject matter experts and other participants. The discussions centered around strategic leadership training, image management, emerging trends, enhancing partnerships, promoting wellness, seeking innovations and the exchange of ideas and solutions to problems confronted by smaller law enforcement agencies.