There truly is “an app for that” as the old slogan says.
During Tuesday night’s monthly Haralson County School Board meeting it was revealed that a new application will be available to parents in the Haralson County School District that tracks the school bus. The app is called “Here Comes the Bus.”
“This would be a good asset for the parents to use moving forward and hopefully we have minimal hiccups with it,” said John Daniel, the Chief of Police for Haralson County School systems and the school system’s transportation director. Daniel spoke of the features of the new app during his report portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
The app will send push notifications to parents through infinite campus and send a text message to the parents when the bus is nearby.
Mr. Stacey Gilbert, from facilities and maintenance also spoke on new installations and updates on renovations. The highlight of his report were the installations of new scoreboards.
“We always keep the students at the forefront of everything,” said Mr. Gilbert. “I have two new scoreboards at the baseball and softball field.”
Both scoreboards have been replaced and the restrooms at the softball fields have been renovated minus painting.
Mrs. Keisha Williams spoke on the state of the nutrition through the district. The school cafeterias have had the health department visit recently, with the average score being a 97.
“I am proud of [the scores] and our team is proud,” said Williams. “They’ve worked hard to maintain that this year.”
Williams also mentioned new trays for the students that have the Haralson county school district logo on them.
The board also discussed the replacement of new items within two of the schools, such as new cafeteria chairs and tables to new computer tables.
Haralson county middle school has received new desks and will be getting new chairs, lab tables and lunchroom tables.
“They’ve got new desks. Those were [there] pretty much since 1996 I believe,” said superintendent Jerry Bell.
West Haralson elementary will receive new cafeteria tables.
The board began the meeting with acknowledging the winners of the Young Georgia Authors contest. Winners were class ranges kindergarten through 12th grade. Listed below are the winners with each grade level, respectively.
The Kindergarten winner was Grady Skinner. The first grade winner is Penelope Bell. The second grade winner was Bryson Meredith. Third grade had two winners; Emma Asay and Stella Brazie. Fourth grade’s winners were Abigail Price and Kyndall Knott. Fifth grade also had two winners; Hailee Harper and Scarlet Conner.
The sixth grade winner is Kaylea Crook. The seventh grade winner is Harlie Knott. The eighth grade winner is Lola Willams. .
There are only three winners for high school. The ninth grade winner is Lexie Smith. The tenth grade winner is Zoe Hardeman. The twelfth grade winner is Evan Reid.
