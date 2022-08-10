The Haralson County Schools had to re-issue a green light for an HVAC project that they originally approved last fall.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 5:20 pm
The Haralson County Schools had to re-issue a green light for an HVAC project that they originally approved last fall.
The project was an HVAC system that was set to be replaced.
“This project was originally approved by the board at the November 2021 meeting,” Haralson County Superintendent Dr. Jerry Bell said. “The DOE Facilities department decided to require an architectural plan and Davis-Bacon wages for all projects paid for through ESSR/Cares Act. This delayed the project and, due to material increases, the project had to be re-bid. The new bid also includes related electrical for all new units.”
Bell said the original bid for the HVAC renovation was $916,442.00 from Legacy Mechanical (the only original bid). The latest bids were $1,813,707.00 from Legacy Mechanical and $2,231,560.00 from John F. Pennebaker Co, INC. John F. Pennebaker Co, INC. was $417,853.00 higher than Legacy Mechanical.
Bell told the board during discussion period that it has “gotten difficult” to spend Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief monies.
“Only 23% of that extra (ESSER) money has been spent across the country,” Bell told the board. “We have been trying to use ours, but it has been very difficult.”
The board unanimously accepted Legacy Mechanical’s new bid.
