A grand jury indicted a Carrollton physician on six felony charges last Friday that stem from an original arrest that happened in July 2021.
Brent Arthur Harris, 42, a general practitioner whose U.S. Med Clinic is located at 714 Cedar Street, was indicted by a grand jury within the Coweta Judicial Circuit on six computer crime felonies.
Harris is being charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy, two counts of unlawfully obtaining Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) information and one count of negligently using, releasing or disclosing PDMP information.
Count one on the indictment is in reference to computer invasion of privacy that occurred on March 26, 2021 involving a juvenile victim. Count two and three of the same charge which occurred on April 3, 2021 are in reference to each parent of the juvenile victim.
The indictment stated that on those days, Harris allegedly “did intentionally use a computer and a computer network to examine medical data, to wit prescription information, relating to a person with knowledge that such examination was without authority, contrary to the laws of the state of Georgia, the good order, peace and dignity thereof.”
According to the indictment, counts four and five — unlawfully obtaining PDMP information — reference Harris, allegedly, on April 3, 2021 being an individual authorized to access PDMP prescription information and that he did knowingly obtain prescription information concerning each adult victim for an unlawful purpose.
According to O.C.G.A. 16-13-57 the lawful purposes would be “to assist in the reduction of the abuse of controlled substances, to improve, enhance, and encourage a better quality of health care by promoting the proper use of medications to treat pain and terminal illness, to reduce duplicative prescribing and overprescribing of controlled substance practices for health oversight purposes, and to gather data for epidemiological research.”
According to the indictment, count six — negligently using, releasing or disclosing PDMP information — describes Harris as, allegedly, “being an individual authorized to access prescription information of a person, to wit one of the adult victims, contrary to the laws of the state of Georgia, the good order, peace, and dignity thereof.”
Harris is a well-known figure in the community; having sought public office and being someone who has involved himself in civic affairs. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Harris unsuccessfully sought the Ward 2 Carrollton City Council seat in 2019.
Along with his medical practice that includes two offices in Carroll County and one in Rome, Harris also owns properties on Cedar Street and Bankhead Highway in Carrollton.
When the city proposed reducing the lanes of Bankhead to rehabilitate that entrance into town, Harris was among several vocal critics of the plan. Harris also fought with the city over the paint scheme for Pelican’s SnoBalls, a local business of his that clashed with the city code. That matter was dropped in December 2020.
Harris also owns the former Carver High School on Alabama Street. His plans for that building have, sometimes, been in conflict with the wishes of some of the former students of the all-Black high school who attended there during the segregation-era.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.