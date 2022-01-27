Last week, Haralson County Development Authority hired a consultant to work with them on getting a rail spur at the Georgia West Business Park near Buchanan.
Authority President Eric McDonald said that the spur would be a draw for the park.
“There’s not many rail-served sites west of Atlanta,” McDonald said.
The authority is exploring building the spur for a prospect looking at the park, he said, adding that he can’t provide any more information about the prospect. Because the spur would be for a prospective business, the county could be eligible for an Employment Incentive Program grant to construct the spur.
According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, EIP can be used to finance economic development projects that will provide jobs for low- and moderate-income people.
At their meeting last week, the board members hired Smith-Allen Consulting for $10,000 to write the grant and to create a request for proposal seeking an engineering consultant for the project.
A request for qualifications for an engineering consultant was released last week with a deadline of Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
McDonald said the Haralson County Commission will open the responses at a meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting after the deadline is March 1.
The Georgia West Business Park, located off Highway 27 near the railroad tracks, has been open since 2000. Currently the only company that has opened there is Suzukaku USA. Suzukaku is part of the vehicle manufacturing industry.
There are still 189 acres available in the industrial park.
Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott is excited about the possibility of another company settling near the city, he said. Scott also believes the spur will be a draw for the park.
“There’s a lot of manufacturing companies that would love a rail spur,” Scott said, adding. “We would love for (the park) to be built up.”
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley is hopeful that might happen sooner than later.
“We’re working on it,” Ridley said. “We’re closer than we have been in 18 years.”
He signed the application for the EIP grant on Tuesday, he said. While the county is applying for the grant based on the interest of one company, Ridley said he also believes it will entice others to the county’s industrial park.
“We’re looking at three companies right now that have shown interest in it,” Ridley said of the park.
