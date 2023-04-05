One of the more impactful items on Tuesday night’s agenda of the Haralson County Board of Commissioner’s meeting was regarding the Juvenile Court system.
The BOC approved to take over fiscal agency responsibility of a Juvenile Accountability court grant. Chief judge of the Tallapoosa Circuit, Crystal Bice, spoke about the grant and its intended use.
“We are asking is for the new year, that Haralson county take over as the fiscal agent of that grant,” Bice said. “The fiscal agent of that grant is currently the city of Ceadertown but I think that Haralson county is a better place to be a fiscal agent of that grant since that is one of the counties within our judicial court.”
The grant is intended to aid juveniles who attend court that have mental health issues. The goal is to provide treatment to the juveniles to ensure they are getting proper treatments.
“We will be treating those juveniles within the accountability court such that we can ensure they are actually getting treatment and that their parents are participating in that treatment,” Bice said. “We’re holding all of the individuals necessary accountable for that treatment.”
In other business, Haralson commissioners introduced a Child Abuse Prevention proclamation and National Telecommunications Week Proclamation. Both proclamations were introduced on Tuesday night at the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting.
The Child Abuse Prevention proclamation was introduced by Commissioner Ryan Farmer.
“I was on the juvenile courts so I get to see a lot of it,” Farmer stated. “Whereas the children of Haralson county are key with future success, prosperity and quality of life and our children are our most valuable resource and are also our most vulnerable. They have the right to be safe and be provided an opportunity to thrive, learn and grow in an environment that fosters their healthy growth and development. Child abuse and neglect can be prevented by supporting and strengthening Haralson county’s families by providing parents with social support, knowledge of parenting and child development, and concrete resources they need.”
Farmer continued stating that April is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention month throughout the county. He said he encourages organizations such as religious organizations, medical facilities and businesses alike to increase their participation to prevent child abuse.
Commissioner John Daniel introduced the National Telecommunications Week proclamation.
“Whereas the safety of our officers and firefighters is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who telephone the 9-1-1 Communications Center,” Daniel said. “And whereas public safety dispatchers are the single vital lane for our officers, firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety. Whereas public safety dispatchers of Haralson county 9-1-1 had contributed substantially tot he apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients. And whereas each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during their performance of their job in the past year.”
Daniel stated that Haralson county recognizes April 8 through April 15 as National Telecommunications week.
“Coming from a public safety background, I know that the role that y’all play and it’s a very intricate part of the daily going on,” Daniel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.