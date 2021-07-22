At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County commissioners heard that SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC are partnering to apply for federal and state grants that could bring millions of dollars of broadband infrastructure into the county.
The applications for a federal National Telecommunications and Information Administration broadband grant and a Georgia Broadband grant, will cover underserved and unserved areas across the county.
Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said time was of the essence and the commissioners would have to vote on participation in the grant applications at their next meeting.
“The window for some of these are really small,” said Eric McDonald, president of the Haralson County Development Authority. “But if you know Syncglobal and Carroll EMC, you know they’ve been working on these for years and just waiting for these opportunities to arrive.”
Polk, Paulding, Heard, Haralson and Carroll will be partnering in the process to streamline the application process and create a competitive advantage, McDonald said.
For the NTIA grant, Haralson County’s share would be about $5.7 million and the state grant would be similar, he said, and they are matching grants. So the county would have to come up with a 10% match for its share of the proceeds.
“Each county’s money will be spent in that county,” Ridley reiterated.
The grants are address-level, McDonald said, meaning that they are based on specific, eligible addresses and the allocation of the money is based on those addresses.
The grants would fund the second phase of the companies’ work expanding broadband in the county, he said. McDonald believed it included about 1,800 additional homes, McDonald said.
“So, it’s specifically targeting then some areas where there’s just no service?” asked Commissioner Jamie Bennett.
McDonald said yes.
“When some of the larger national players come in, they go and they take the density, where it’s the easiest to make money, and work their way out,” McDonald said. “This is the exact opposite. So, this is going to go to those houses and locations that may never get this type of terrestrial wire-based internet without this type of activity.”
In other business commissioners:
- approved a liquor license for Double J Discount, LLC, at 2544 Morgan Road. No one spoke in opposition to the license.
- approved a rezoning of property on Richards Road to allow the construction of a 250-foot cell tower. No one spoke in opposition of the rezoning.
- approved a rezoning request to allow for the use of an agricultural property to be used as a farm winery. The property will be used to raise bees to make mead out of honey. No one spoke in opposition of the rezoning.
- approved a resolution allowing jury selection for Superior Court to be done at West Georgia Technical College and an agreement with the college for the use of their facilities.
- opened three proposals for surveillance video equipment, installation and maintenance. Redbird Alarm Systems of Tallapoosa’s proposal was $29,736 with $325 a month for offsite storage of the data. Cosmic Systems of Cartersville’s proposal was $21,215 but didn’t include any recurring amounts and Security Solutions of Carrollton’s proposal was $20,500 and also didn’t include any recurring amounts. County Clerk Alison Palmer said the proposals would be reviewed to determine which one best meets the needs of the county.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 3.
