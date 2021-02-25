At the Haralson County Recreation Center gymnasium on Friday, five seniors and their aerobics class instructor began to dance as Chubby Checker belted out the need to twist again. Using new resistance bands the seniors stretched and twisted to the music.
The aerobics class taught at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays is part of the Senior Citizen Program and was the beneficiary of a Community Impact Grant from the Carroll EMC Foundation and another donation from Hutcheson Funeral Home used to purchase new exercise equipment including the new resistance bands the women were using.
Rhonda McCoy, the senior activity director at the center, said the new equipment and the mobile storage racks to store them on were sorely needed.
“There was a cart that they made out of a basketball thing that was so rickety that the wheels would fall off of it when we pulled it,” McCoy said. “We actually threw it away.”
The new carts loaded with hand weights, exercise balls, and resistance bands, move smoothly and safely.
The class is important both socially and physically for the seniors, McCoy said. They can get out and visit with other people while exercising.
“Sitting all the time makes you old and frail,” she said.
Robin Duvall, 59, said the class is small right now because of the pandemic. Some are scared to come, she said. Before the pandemic, there would often be as many as 20 people at the classes, Duvall said. A regular with the class for the last three years, she said it’s been important for her health.
“I have fibromyalgia and I have to keep going,” Duvall said. “This is the best exercise for me to keep on going and I can tell when I haven’t been here.”
The new resistance bands are quite an improvement from the old ones, which had lost much of their stretch, Duvall said.
This is not the first time the senior program has been a recipient of the Impact Grants. The program got one the year before and spent it on tables and chairs for the program, McCoy said.
Taylor Key, a community relations specialist with Carroll EMC, said the organization gives out the grants each year from money collected from members, she said.
“Our members are allowed to choose to be a part of Operation Roundup,” Key said, explaining that they pay an amount rounded up to the next dollar on their utility bills. “Every dime of that money gets sent to the Carroll EMC Foundation and then all of that gets returned to the communities we serve.”
The money funds initiatives including teacher grants and impact grants, she said.
In 2020, the Foundation awarded $115,000 in Impact Grants. The Haralson County Senior program received just over $1,000 from that year’s grants, McCoy said. But that wasn’t quite enough for the equipment they had picked out, she said.
Meanwhile, Hutcheson’s Funeral Home conducted a funeral that was hosted by the Haralson County Recreation Center.
“Normally, if we have it at a church and the people aren’t members of the church, we give them some money,” Patty Hutcheson said. “So I asked the Rec Department, what do you need?”
The senior program needed to pay off the equipment, so Hutcheson’s gave them the $500 needed, she said.
“It was a thanks to them for allowing us to use the facility for that service, and for them, you know, just being there,” Hutcheson said.
Sara Stanley, 82, is grateful. She’s a regular attendee in the aerobics class. She enjoys the activity, which helps her stay strong and flexible despite her back problems.
“I try to make it a priority because it helps me,” Stanley said, adding, “I’m a widow. My husband passed away, so I’m alone.”
Meeting with the women three times a week has created a camaraderie between them, she said.
The Foundation is currently taking grant applications for 2021 Impact Grants through March 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.