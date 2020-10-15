At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson Board of Education members heard that the school system is still waiting for instruction about how to handle end-of-course tests as the State Board of Education mulls the issue.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley said that the October meeting of the State Board was very contentious, as representatives of school systems around the state debated the use of end-of-course tests in a year that is plagued by quarantines and absenteeism.
“Back in the spring, Senate Bill 367 eliminated half of the Georgia milestones end-of-course tests, those are the high school tests, and also cut out the end-of-grade Social Studies test for the fifth grade,” Ridley told the board members. “I think the intent was to reduce testing. It did do that, but it just sort of… a lot of the details weren’t hammered out. So, now we’re hammering out the details.”
In August, in compliance with the legislation, the State Board eliminated the tests for geometry, ninth grade literature, physical science and economics — four of the eight end-of-course tests. But State Superintendent Richard Woods suggested that the board go further. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic issues, he suggested that the remaining end-of-course tests, which currently count for 20% of a student’s grade, be weighted down for the year, Ridley said.
“At the October State Board meeting, Superintendent Woods recommended changing the weight of the EOC tests from 20% to .01%,” Ridley said. “They denied his request and instead, they substituted, they initiated rule-changing procedures to change the weight to 10%.”
That left the old policy in place while the board works on the new policy and milestone testing is looming, he said.
Superintendent Jerry Bell said he has been very vocal in his belief that the weight of the testing should be lowered.
“Simply because of the current year,” Bell said. “You’re looking at a large number of kids who are taking virtual classes, if they’re doing the work. … You’re looking at a large number of kids who will be quarantined at some point during the given semester, (who are) going to miss that direct instruction and yet we’re going to hold them to the same accountability.”
The problem could affect students’ grades and their access to the Hope Scholarship, the Zell Miller Scholarship, he said. There will be so much mandated absenteeism that it’s foolish to maintain that accountability, Bell said.
“The State Board is so far removed from what actually takes place in a school, especially a rural school district, they’re up there making decisions that they have no business making,” Bell said. “You’ve got to have some idea of what’s actually happening in school systems across the state.”
Ridley said the high school has seen some drastic reductions in quarantines at under 100 now. At one point there were more than 300 in quarantine, he said. And students may end up in quarantine more than once throughout the year, he said.
“We’ve got some kids who’ve been out for up to six weeks because of multiple quarantines,” Ridley said.
Bell added that teachers are also facing the same quarantine issues and the school system has had problems getting qualified substitutes to take over their classrooms.
“There are a lot of questions around this,” Ridley said. “There’s a lot of stuff up in the air.”
In other business, board members:
• approved policies including internet usage, field trips and school ceremonies with no changes.
• approved the lease of four new buses at the same price as the buses it has already leased. The lease for the new buses will add $43,608 annually to the cost of the current lease. The new lease will be paid with special purpose local option sales taxes for education. With the new buses, all of the school system’s bus fleet will be 2018 or newer models, Bell said.
• approved hiring R.P. Paving to pave the new school pick up lane at the back of Tallapoosa Primary School for $42,500. The paving will be paid with E-SPLOST revenue.
• approved a number of unnamed personnel recommendations.
• recognized Maggie Parker and Kaelin Peavey who were named U.C.A. All American Cheerleaders.
• heard Rex the Read Dog will be visiting West Haralson Elementary School to read with the students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.