Dr. Jerry Bell and Mike Greene as Greene was recognized in the Superintendent Spotlight on April 11.

The Haralson Count Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting began with the spotlight of Haralson county High teacher Mr. Mike Greene, who teaches industrial maintenance. He was introduced by Benjie Cole.

“Mr. Greene has been the most involved and influential advisory board member I have ever heard of in CTAE,” Cole said. ‘He was instrumental in pulling in industry partners to advise on technology, equipment and curriculum. When our instructor backed out, Mr. Greene stepped in to teach the courses. He came in during pre-planning and before the ribbon cutting to ensure that the lab was ready for visitors and students. Through his connections with students and rapport with industry partners like PrintPak, Magna and Honda, Mr. Greene has paved the way for multiple students to enter the high wage, high demand field of industrial maintenance at wages higher than the national average.”

