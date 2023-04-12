The Haralson Count Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting began with the spotlight of Haralson county High teacher Mr. Mike Greene, who teaches industrial maintenance. He was introduced by Benjie Cole.
“Mr. Greene has been the most involved and influential advisory board member I have ever heard of in CTAE,” Cole said. ‘He was instrumental in pulling in industry partners to advise on technology, equipment and curriculum. When our instructor backed out, Mr. Greene stepped in to teach the courses. He came in during pre-planning and before the ribbon cutting to ensure that the lab was ready for visitors and students. Through his connections with students and rapport with industry partners like PrintPak, Magna and Honda, Mr. Greene has paved the way for multiple students to enter the high wage, high demand field of industrial maintenance at wages higher than the national average.”
The school board discussed new HVAC units to be installed at the high school.
“They’ve replaced some wall mounted units during the break and they will continue that,” said Stacy Gilbert, the Maintenance and Facilities director. “We got new cafeteria tables and chairs for the middle school and West Haralson Elementary.”
Gilbert discussed the amount of work orders throughout the year, stating that the Board has completed more than 450 work orders. The amount completed for the year is 29 more than last year, according to Gilbert.
There was discussion of a new item to be added into the schools. Nurse Tara Johnson applied for a grant from Georgia Southern University that included air purifiers and filters. The grant only offered $20,000 per school however they were able to secure $40,000 per school. They are anticipating more money being released and have a plan in place for if they receive it.
The director of school nutrition, Keisha Willams, announced an Inaugural event to start at HCHS. This event is called “A Taste of Home” and will feature students’ family recipes being served at the cafeteria. Families are submitting their recipes and will begin testing them next week.
“I have to give all the credit to Mrs. Michelle Abbot who is the cafeteria manager there,” said Williams. “Her idea behind this was to bring something of comfort from home to the school and have us recreate it.”
John Daniel, the transportation director, discussed the updates on the Here Comes the Bus program.
“The Here Comes the Bus portal app has roughly 250 users at this point in time,” Daniel said. “[This] has cut down phone calls drastically.”
The last discussion to be brought before the Board was with President of the Haralson Chamber, Eric McDonald. He came to the meeting to discuss a company that is aiming to relocate in Buchanan away from their Atlanta location, bringing in 120-125 jobs. He spoke with the Gateway about what he was intending to do.
“The school board would agree to waive a portion of their tax,” said McDonald. “Its participation in the incentive program as part of an effort to get them here.”
The company is called Infra-Metals, will be placed on Infra-metals road and should be breaking ground in May. Infra-Metals is a carbon steel distributor.
“They just take the steel and break it down a little bit,” McDonald said.
Board member, James Watson did not agree to waiving the taxes.
“We don’t give businesses any extra privileges,” said Watson. “I know they’re going to be bringing in jobs but we don’t give any other businesses, no mom and pops get a break on their taxes.”
“The right kind of growth is jobs,” Mike Benefield, Vice chair, stated. “We want jobs and us as a school system, to do our part to get [students] ready to take those jobs.”
The documents for this to be approved would have to be signed at the main meeting of the Board. It would then go through the superior court. A decision was not made at this time.
