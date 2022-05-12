As music rang out from a speaker on a deck above the arena, four girls on horseback rode around the ring at Possum Snout Arena in Tallapoosa, weaving around each other in the center, then heading out in four directions toward the fence and then back toward the center where they rode by each other again in precision. All the while, their captain directed them with a whistle as they maneuvered through each movement.
In their first year of competition, the Haralson County 4-H Horseback Drill Team will be heading to the national show in Statesboro, Georgia, having won second in their division at the state show on April 23.
The six-member team has been competing since September 2021, said Coach Kimberly Thurston. The team is sponsored by the Haralson County Extension Office as part of the 4-H program. The team, all girls ranging in age from 10 to 18, is a member of the Southeast Mounted Drill Team Association, Thurston said.
Horseback drill riding builds teamwork while the girls are having fun, she said. It was one of her favorite activities as a child, Thurston said.
“They essentially do a dance on horseback,” Thurston said.
Thurston, who directs the 4-H Horse Club with Sandra Floyd, the owner of the arena, can no longer ride horses due to an injury; but it was Thurston’s dream to bring the sport to Haralson County for local children, Floyd said. So Thurston and Floyd worked through the 4-H Horse Club to start a team.
“We had a lot of young girls who were interested in doing different disciplines,” Thurston said. “Drill Team is one of the things I loved the most as a child, just doing a competitive sport, with my horse. … So I wanted to bring that to them.”
Danielle Floyd, 16, one of Sandra’s daughters, was excited to try out.
“I was really interested in it,” she said. “It’s something I always wanted to do. ‘Cause it’s doing something new, different with your horse.”
All of the girls are experienced riders, and ride their own horses, but they had to learn how to do the routines.
Ella Taylor, 13, said they started out with an eight-man team, but it just didn’t come together.
“Two others, they were uneasy with trotting the pattern,” Ella said. “It sort of fell apart; it didn’t work. So, we tried again and it does work.”
They practice twice a week and quickly learned the routines. The girls said they love the challenge it presents.
Vanessa Floyd, 15, the captain of the drill team and another of Floyd’s daughters, had been doing barrel racing and wanted to try something new, she said. Being on the drill team appealed to her because it helped her build a relationship with her teammates as well as her horse.
“You have to communicate with people,” she said. “You have to do more complicated moves.”
Chloe Paden, 14, said she particularly likes the challenge of working with a team.
“You have to keep your speed,” Paden said. “You have to be right on time or it doesn’t work.”
The girls also did the fundraising for the team’s activities, Thurston said. Each show costs the team about $1,500 to participate, she said. So, the girls did a number of things to raise the money including organizing pony rides at different events, selling handmade items, food, ferns and volunteering at the arena in exchange for practice time.
“They worked their butts off,” Thurston said. “We’re super, super proud of them.”
The national competition is June 11 and 12. The week before the competition, on June 4, Thurston will be holding try outs for next year’s team, she said.
“We’re hoping whoever comes and tries out will want to come and watch the nationals competition, so they can kind of see what it’s like,” she said.
For more information about the club or the drill team contact Thurston at 770-508-4325.
