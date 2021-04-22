There is no charge to have your listing included in the Haralson Happenings calendar. Publication dates or frequency of publication cannot be guaranteed. Submit announcements to news@gateway-beacon.com.
West Georgia Woman’s Club collection for Ronald McDonald House on Saturday
GFWC West Georgia Woman’s Club will collect cleaning supplies for the RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE on Saturday, April 24, at Bremen Ingles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please come and share with us during our Georgia Day of Service.
Empty Bowls Fundraiser on Sunday
Third Annual Empty Bowls Event will be held at the Bremen High School Stadium on Sunday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weather permitting.
Annual Haralson County Wildlife Association Kid’s Trout Fishing Rodeo on May 8
The 39th Annual Haralson County Wildlife Association Kid’s Trout Fishing Rodeo will be held on Saturday, May 08, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Smith’s Farm located at 2587 Corinth Poseyville Road just east of Buchanan. The event is for children through the age of 15, senior citizens 65 and older and handicapped persons. There is no admission fee. Each participant will receive a baseball cap with the wildlife club logo. Drawings will be held throughout the day for prizes. There will be hot dogs and drinks available at no charge. We plan to abide by the CDC Guidelines in relation to COVID-19. We will have temperature checks at the entry gate. We request that you stay at least 6 feet apart from people who don’t live with you. Hand sanitizing stations will available. If you are sick, have tested positive for COVID-19, have been recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID 19, or just don’t feel well, then please do not plan on attending.
Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging offers workshop
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is making its Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop available while people stay safe at home. This 6-week program can now be completed either by computer or over the phone. Participants receive tip sheets, a reference book, and 2 CDs to help them better manage their health and well-being. There is no charge, but registration is required. For more information call Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
Bremen Senior Center
Over 60? Come join the fun at the Bremen Senior Center. Fresh, hot lunch served daily. Gospel singing, special events, Bingo, exercise, painting, day trips, knitting. Call 770-537-4167 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans meetings
The Disabled American Veterans Association meet the fourth Tuesday each month at the Hightower Family Center in Bremen. For more information, contact John Causey at 678-378-6249 or Phillip Payton at 678-438-3592.
Library book sale
Tallapoosa Friends of the Library hosts a book sale on Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is located at the Tallapoosa Cultural Arts Center in the old Tallapoosa High School on Robertson Avenue. Paperback books are 25 and 50 cents, hardbacks $1, bags of books for $5, and even free books available.
Addiction Screenings
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone. You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call 1-800-431-1754 today for free screenings or referrals. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/five-shocking-facts-about-xanax.html.
Adult Children of Alcoholics
Adult Children of Alcoholics meet weekly on Mondays at 9:15 a.m. at The Hour Club in Carrollton and on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Presbyterian Church. Both meetings are open to newcomers, AA, and Al-Anon members. Contact Pauline at 770 836-1170 or visit www.adultchildren.org for more information.
Clean up your Haralson County neighborhood
Are you Interested in organizing your own cleanup? Keep Haralson Beautiful can help! Whether you are a civic organization, a church group, or just a bunch of neighbors and friends, we can help promote and provide supplies needed for your event! Contact us for more information! email: keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com or call Ann Crim at 678-378-3795.
Boy Scouts
Be a hero; join Boy Scout Troop 259 in Bremen. Contact Eric McDonald at 678-232-1294 for information.
Job training program
The Senior Employment Program at Mercy Care has openings for persons aged 55 and older who need to go back to work but need help figuring out how. It is a federally funded program that helps the person learn new skills, get recent experience, and get themselves out into the eyes of those who hire! The applicant just has to be 55 or older and live in one of the counties we cover including Haralson and meet the income requirements. Call 706-291-2128 for information.
Junk vehicle recycling
Keep Haralson Beautiful has partnered with a local recycling company to assist with removal of abandoned vehicles. This service is offered at absolutely no cost. Anyone interested in participating in the vehicle recycling program, please contact Ann Crim at 678-378-3795 or email keepharalsonbeautiful@gmail.com.
Foster homes needed
No bond is typically longer, stronger or more comforting that that of siblings. Can you help keep siblings in our community together by opening your home? Call 1-877-210-KIDS or go to FosterGeorgia.com to learn how you can become a foster parent today or contact Dawn Sanford by email at Dawn.Sanford@dhs.ga.gov and by phone at 470-330-1718 in Polk and Haralson counties.
Artist and Collectors Wanted
The Bremen Library is looking for local artists and collectors to be featured displays each month. If you, or someone you know, is an artist or collector and would like to display their artwork, craft or collection, please call Pat at 770-537-3937.
